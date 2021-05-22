newsbreak-logo
Army Leaders Praise Corporal After Cruz’s Criticism

U.S. Army leaders rallied around a soldier featured in a recruitment video that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) mocked as representative of an “emasculated military,” reports Stars and Stripes. Cruz retweeted a video that featured Cpl. Emma Malonelord, an air defense system operator stationed in South Korea. Said Gen. Robert Abrams...

Sen. Cruz Secures Passage of Amendment For Boosting Production and Reclamation of Critical Minerals

Provision for pilot projects included in Endless Frontiers Act passage in Senate Commerce Committee. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, today applauded the committee’s vote to include a provision of his previously introduced ORE Act in the final passage of the Endless Frontiers Act. The amendment authorizes $100 million for projects aimed at producing and reclaiming rare earth elements and other critical minerals, with the aim of ending the United States’ dependence on China.
Thumbs: Cancun looking good after Ted Cruz slams 'emasculated' Army

Houston megachurch pastor Joel Osteen popped up on NBC’s “Today” show Monday to promote his new book, “Peaceful on Purpose,” but the reaction on Twitter was anything but. Perhaps the most accidentally incendiary bit of advice he shared with viewers was on how to find inner calm. “Think about what’s right, not what’s wrong,” Osteen said. “Focus on what you do have, not what you don’t have.” It’s one thing not to scream at fortune cookies for that kind of superficial insight, it’s apparently quite another to take it from a guy whose net worth is north of $50 million. “He owns a mansion, Ferrari and a jet,” said one Twitter user. “Have you thought about giving up your houses and cars and giving your millions in cash to the poor?” asked another, while multiple people pilloried the preacher over that time his church was closed to Harvey victims. Ouch. We have some advice for Osteen on how to have a peaceful life: stay off Twitter. Sticking to social media, this week’s edition of “Ted Cruz Says Something Dumb on Twitter” was going to be about how he blamed Joe Biden for sauce shortages at Chick-Fil-A (when everyone knows it’s Obama’s fault, duh), but then Texas’ junior senator decided to be all he could be and mess with the U.S. Army. On Thursday, Cruz seemed to praise a Russian military ad (straight up propaganda with fascist super-soldier imagery) and slam the Army’s latest recruitment efforts to attract a diverse fighting force as creating an “emasculated military.” The backlash was swift, giving Cruz the chance to get more exercise than he has in weeks by furiously backpedaling — right into saying American service members are being turned into “pansies,” which did not help. If we’re giving out advice, perhaps Cruz could strategically retreat to Cancun while the heat dies down? Some conservative readers complain Thumbs always goes after Republicans, taking easy shots at folks like Cruz. Well, this one’s for you as we praise U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert for putting to rest some false right-wing notions regarding the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Texas congressman recently confirmed it was not antifa agents but “peaceful Americans” whose “only crime was supporting Donald Trump” who marched through the halls of Congress, and while he disputed it was an “armed insurrection” because none of the more than 400 people charged in the riot have been accused of having a gun, we can agree to disagree on that bit of hair splitting. Based on this, we’re sure that even though Gohmert refused to be one of the 35 Republicans who voted for it, he was secretly pleased with the proposal for a bipartisan commission to investigate what really happened that day. Then again, maybe not. Gohmert was hardly alone among Texas GOPers opposing the bill creating the 1/6 Commission. Modeled after the 9/11 Commission, it would form a group of five Democrats and five Republicans and set a Dec. 31 deadline to issue a report. Among Texas Republicans, only U.S. Reps. Tony Gonzales of San Antonio and Van Taylor of Plano voted for the bill. “Our best chance to get the answers that we need is through this bipartisan commission,” Taylor said in a radio interview, noting he had no confidence in Democrats investigating on their own. That’s some sound conservative reasoning. Maybe he could convince GOP senators, since the commission’s chances in the Senate look bleak. If not a commission, how about a bar? Texas Monthly reports that the internet found out about Bar9Eleven in Fort Worth this week and, huh? Yes, it’s not a bad joke. There is a Sept. 11-themed watering hole just up the road. According to the magazine, the bar’s owner chose the name a few years ago, after hearing about a survey that supposedly found 80 percent of Americans didn’t know that the attack’s anniversary was coming up. We would say that’s as unlikely as a 9/11-themed bar in Texas, so what do we know. Anyway, we’ll try anything to remind Republican lawmakers what happened on Jan. 6, so why not a bar, right? Heck, in keeping with the good taste that sparked Bar9Eleven, may we suggest that BarOneSix serve Tequila Insurrectionists, QAnon Shandies, White Supremacists and Bloody Officers. Pull up a stool! We saw one headline this week that used the words “breathtaking” and “surreal,” and no, it wasn’t about Bar9Eleven or about how Mattress Mack’s wife helped rescue Houston’s missing tiger (a definite thumbs up), it was a report on San Antonio College being named the top community college in the country. The prize, given out every two years by the Aspen Institute, is considered the top distinction of its kind, according to the San Antonio Express-News, and is awarded after several rounds of data analyses, interviews and campus tours over the course of a year and a half. A great bit of news to end the week on. Professor Thumbs says that’s A+ work all around.
Sen. Ted Cruz insulted a 'woke, emasculated' U.S. Army ad. Angry veterans fired back.

The first half of the TikTok video shows a muscular Russian man with a shaved head doing push-ups, jumping out of a plane, and staring down the scope of a rifle. The second half shows a brightly animated U.S. Army ad telling the true story of Cpl. Emma Malonelord, a soldier who enlisted after being raised by two mothers in California and graduating at the top of her high school class.
Under fire for being ‘too woke,’ Pentagon drawn deeper into culture wars

INHOFE WEIGHS IN: Oklahoma Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe has become the latest lawmaker to express concern about the case of Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, who was relieved of his Space Force command for discussing his self-published book, which criticizes the military’s diversity, inclusion, and equity training as “rooted in Marxism.” Inhofe, the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, released a statement over the weekend after the office of the Air Force Inspector General announced it would review the case.
Ted Cruz lashes out at anchor who called him ‘Kremlin Cruz’ over endorsement of Russian army ad

Texas Senator Ted Cruz spent Friday evening railing at a news anchor for describing him with an unflattering epithet because of his reverence for a Russian army recruitment ad.Mr Cruz last week expressed his combined anger, embarrassment and concern that whereas Russia is recruiting troops with hypermasculine videos focused on muscles, uniforms and guns, the US – whose defence budget is more than 12 times the size of Russia’s – is putting out pastel-coloured ads telling stories of diverse paths towards military service, with messages that focus not on violence and physical toughness but on values.After his original tweet...