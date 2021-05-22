newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Bouchard Says He Impregnated A 14-Year-Old When He Was 18

wyomingpublicmedia.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWyoming State Senator and congressional candidate Anthony Bouchard said he impregnated a 14-year-old when he was 18 and living in Florida. Bouchard told the Casper Star Tribune that he and the girl rejected pressure to have an abortion and married when he was 19 and she was 15. He said on social media that it was like a Romeo and Juliet story. They remained married for three years. He said she later committed suicide.

www.wyomingpublicmedia.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Florida State
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romeo And Juliet#Race#The Casper Star Tribune#The U S House#Abortion#Goshen#Statutory Rape#Committed Suicide#Wyoming State Senator#Florida Law#America#Republican Primary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Congress & CourtsJezebel

Man Vying For Cheney's House Seat Impregnated 14-Year-Old Girl When He Was 18, Compares It to 'Romeo and Juliet'

After voting to impeach former President Trump and getting ousted as head of the GOP Conference Chair, Rep. Liz Cheney now has to fend off a slew of Wyomingites with their sights set on her House seat. One of them is Anthony Bouchard, a conservative Republican and a member of the Wyoming Senate. But Bouchard is juggling a controversy of his own: On Thursday, he revealed that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18, comparing their whirlwind romance to Romeo and Juliet.
Cheyenne, WYBoston Globe

Liz Cheney primary challenger discloses impregnating 14-year-old at 18

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, a Republican trying to unseat U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney next year, disclosed that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18, describing the relationship as “like the Romeo and Juliet” story and saying it was coming to light because of “dirty politics.”
Wyoming StatePosted by
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Senator Discloses Impregnating 14-year-old At 18

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, a Republican trying to unseat U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney next year, disclosed that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18, describing the relationship as “like the Romeo and Juliet” story and saying it was coming to light because of “dirty politics.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

GOP Candidate Hoping to Oust Cheney Says He Impregnated a Teen

A Republican House candidate hoping to oust Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming has shared an eye-popping story about his previous marriage. State Sen. Anthony Bouchard said he was trying to get on the front foot after learning that opponents were digging into his past. He said he impregnated his 14-year-old girlfriend when he was 18. They married the next year—which he said was legal at the time in Florida—but divorced after three years. The woman died by suicide when she was 20. Bouchard then raised their son but said he was now estranged because he made some “wrong choices in his life.” He said his then-wife was pressured to abort the baby and was nearly banished by her family. Bizarrely, he described it as a tragic love story. “Bottom line, it’s a story when I was young, two teenagers, girl gets pregnant,” he said in a Facebook Live video. “You’ve heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it’s like the Romeo and Juliet story.”
PoliticsStar-Tribune

Lefevre: Cheney ouster is shameful

It's shameful and scary that Liz Cheney was ousted from her leadership position because she spoke out against a monstrous Big Lie and in defense of the lawful transfer of power as a result of an election that was judged, in dozens of lawsuits, to be properly conducted in accordance with our Constitution.
PoliticsStar-Tribune

Branham: Proud of Cheney's courage

I am not a Liz Cheney fan; however, removal from her leadership position by the GOP makes one thing clear to me-The Grand Ol Party is now the party of Trump. I know that plays well in Wyoming, and that is sad. Wyoming is in desperate need of courageous leaders who focus on imagination, innovation and integrity. Our fixation with a “Back to Past” mentality takes our Wonderful Wyoming on a path of zero economic.
Congress & CourtsWRAL

Rep. Lucy McBath is living her son's legacy

CNN — Rep. Lucy McBath vividly remembers having "the talk" with her teenage son Jordan in 2012 after 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was shot and killed. "I said, 'Baby, you got to understand. You are a young, Black male, and there are people in this country that are not going to care about you or love you like us, your family, your community,'" the Democratic congresswoman from Georgia recalled.
Congress & Courtsvillages-news.com

Shame on Congressman Daniel Webster

Rep. Daniel Webster did not vote in the House of Representatives when an Act for an Independent Commission on the Jan. 6 assault on the Congress was taken. For a representative failing to take ANY position on such critical legislation is horrible. Most importantly Congressman Webster failed in his sworn duty to defend and protect the Constitution and thus added shame to his historically lackluster and poorly performed duties.
Congress & Courtscoloradopols.com

Republican State Rep. Threatens to Kill Caucus Leader

It is not specifically against House rules to threaten to kill a fellow lawmaker. This is one of the takeaways from an incredible story via Marianne Goodland of the publication formerly known as the Colorado Statesman. The bigger point: House Minority Leader Hugh McKean might be the most impotent legislative “leader” we’ve seen in decades in Colorado.
Wyoming StateStar-Tribune

Wyoming governor announces education task force members

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announced Wednesday who he has charged with re-imagining the state’s K-12 education system. The 10-person committee includes one former and two current lawmakers, a Cheyenne attorney, a Green River businessman, a Gillette-based tech entrepreneur, a parent from Buffalo, an education advocate each from Casper and Cheyenne, and a Sheridan County superintendent.
Laramie, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

May 23: Letters to the editor

Liz Cheney, an ‘ex-patriot’?I noticed an ad in the Laramie Boomerang, calling Liz Cheney an “ex-patriot.”. Wow! Let’s see. Liz Cheney proclaimed the past election was not stolen. She spoke in favor of the democratic process. She was opposed to the toxic speech of Donald Trump, which led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol, our U.S. Capitol. In my mind, Liz Cheney is Wyoming’s hero. Liz Cheney is an American hero.