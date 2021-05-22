The Parks and Rec Cast Had a Mini Reunion, and We're Lit'rally Overcome With Nostalgia

There they are: David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc. Well, at least, there are there backs. To see the rest of them, I guess you will need to watch Friends: The Reunion, the long awaited special coming to HBO Max later this month. Announced and planned last year as one of the first signature shows for the nascent streaming service, the reunion was pushed back by a year because of Covid. (Don’t ask me why every other cast in the universe could reunite during covid, but the Friends had to wait. I honestly do not know.) The delays are done with now, as HBO Max just released the first teaser for the show — which also includes its premiere date. Watch it below: