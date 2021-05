Two weeks after announcing the death of his father, Lamar Odom took to social media to share a special new tribute, where he also thanked fans for their condolences. Lamar Odom is mourning the loss of his father, Joe Odom, who he had an up and down relationship with over the years. Joe sadly died in April, and two weeks after confirming the news, Lamar took to Instagram to share an update with fans. “Thank you to everyone who extended love and prayers to me during my time of bereavement,” he wrote, with a red heart emoji. “I appreciate every single one of you for sending me good energy.”