Dave Bautista Still Hasn’t Met Co-Star Tig Notaro Since She Was Digitally Added to ‘Army of the Dead’

Guardians of the Galaxy is inarguably the film that cemented Dave Bautista's jump from the wrestling ring to the big screen, but it was a brief role in Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049 that catapulted him firmly into "oh crap, he can act" territory. As a soon-to-be-retired Replicant named Sapper Morton, Bautista brought a shocking tenderness to his sole scene, portraying Sapper as a fragile, broken-down piece of machinery in a strongman's body. So if you were excited to see that Bautista is re-teaming with Villeneuve for the highly-anticipated Dune adaptation, know that you were only half as enthused as the man himself. When I sat down recently with the actor to talk Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, we also discussed the great honor he felt in Villeneuve offering an integral part of his massive sci-fi epic, a role that Bautista says will "have people looking at me differently" in the same vein as Blade Runner 2049.