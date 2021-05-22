Dave Bautista Still Hasn’t Met Co-Star Tig Notaro Since She Was Digitally Added to ‘Army of the Dead’
Tig Notaro saved the day on Netflix and Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” when the actress signed on to be digitally inserted in post-production to replace Chris D’Elia. The switch-up happened as D’Elia faced sexual misconduct accusations. Adding Notaro cost Netflix millions, according to director Snyder and producer Deborah Snyder (who spoke with IndieWire about the film’s future franchise plans), but it appears to have been worth the fuss, as the movie is already a hit on the streaming platform and in theaters.www.indiewire.com