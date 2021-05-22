newsbreak-logo
News Update: Governor Ducey signed bill allowing to-go cocktails, Arizona now has 876,411 cases of COVID-19

AZFamily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Ducey signed a bill on Friday that would allow bars, restaurants, and liquor stores around the state to sell to-go cocktails. Arizona reported 645 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 new deaths.

