Soulja Boy Claims Bow Wow Verzuz Battle Is Official

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoulja Boy is one of the internet's greatest characters and when it comes to his catalog, fans know exactly what he's accomplished. Soulja is responsible for some of the most memorable hits from the late 2000s and even in 2021, Soulja is still making big moves. Over the last few weeks, he has been reminding people of his place in the game, and fans have been reminiscing about his biggest hits. As a result, Soulja is looking to prove himself among his peers, and this hunger led to an exchange between himself and Bow Wow.

