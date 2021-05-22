Atlético Madrid clinch La Liga title after Luis Suárez seals win at Real Valladolid

Atlético Madrid’s captain, Koke, says they are destined to suffer but they are champions. The 3,000 fans gathered in the car park outside the José Zorrilla stadium exploded as Diego Simeone’s side offered another exhibition in survival. They came from behind to win 2-1 for the second time in a week and take the title at the end of a season of twists to the last. Top since week 12, Atlético hung on to a lead they had first taken back in November.