newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Everyone deserves a shot at life — not just those in wealthy countries

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OnL1X_0a883m0h00
© Getty Images

Finally, the United States is stepping up and delivering on its promise to help other countries get a handle on COVID-19 with vaccines. President Joe Biden ’s announcement that the United States will share an additional 20 million doses of U.S.-approved vaccines reaffirms a simple truth that should never have been up for debate: Ending this pandemic anywhere requires ending it everywhere.

After a combined 10 plus years fighting for global vaccine access, we are both acutely aware of how fast an outbreak can spread among unvaccinated populations.

More than a year later, we have a suite of vaccines at our disposal. But we continue to underestimate this virus and seek false security within our own country’s borders. As Biden said when making the announcement, “America will never fully be safe until the pandemic that is raging globally is under control.”

Given the latest estimates, control remains far off. Of all doses administered worldwide 84 percent have been in wealthy countries, while just 0.3 percent have been in low-income countries.

While we clearly have a ways to go before we achieve vaccine equity, the global vaccine access initiative known as COVAX is making some progress possible. Just a few short months after the first delivery touched down in Ghana, more than 69 million doses have been delivered to over 125 lower-income countries across the world.

The political will and solidarity powering this global effort to distribute an ambitious goal of at least 2 billion doses of vaccines by the end of 2021 is beyond anything we have seen before. COVAX is a powerful example of collective problem solving and represents an exciting new model for those of us working in vaccine advocacy.

Imagine the progress that could be unlocked if the same level of commitment could be harnessed and applied to eradicating other vaccine-preventable diseases.

While the world has been laser-focused on COVID-19, diseases like measles and polio have been making a comeback, eroding decades of global health progress.

Routine immunizations — the kind that most Americans take for granted as infants or young children — have been severely disrupted in low-income countries where access was already scarce. Even before the pandemic, progress was waning. But a fragile situation has been made worse by the strain of shutdowns and overburdened health systems.

In a recent survey conducted by the World Health Organization, 90 percent of countries reported disruptions to essential health services. And new data confirms that with routine immunization campaigns on hold in 50 countries, about 228 million people are at risk of contracting diseases like measles, polio and yellow fever. The majority of countries impacted are in Africa, further highlighting and exacerbating health inequities among already vulnerable populations. Setbacks against measles are particularly worrisome as it’s highly contagious and known to cause serious outbreaks in unvaccinated communities.

We cannot defeat one virus only to see others surge.

It’s unacceptable that any child should die from a disease like measles — as hundreds of thousands do every year — when we have safe, proven and cost-effective vaccines readily available. It will take commitment and coordination on the scale of COVAX to protect progress and ensure every child can access the vaccines they need.

Just like the multilateral efforts to fight COVID-19, expanding access to routine childhood vaccines will require political will and support at all levels of government. But no amount of global summits or bilateral meetings will have the same influence as an engaged constituency making the case for robust investment in global immunization programs directly to their elected representatives.

Time and again, we have seen what passionate advocates can do. We have even seen a previous administration set on zeroing out funding for UNICEF’s global immunization programs, changing course and ultimately increasing funding for these programs. Why? Because Americans spoke up. People have power — especially when they speak together with one voice.

To finally wipe some of the oldest, deadliest diseases off of the planet for good, we need people to come together and tell their elected representatives that these investments matter to them.

They matter because no child in 2021 should suffer from polio or die from measles. And they matter — because as this year has made painfully clear — an outbreak anywhere can become a health threat everywhere in the blink of an eye.

This year of immense challenge can, and must, also give rise to new opportunities — opportunities to harness global solidarity and cooperation to bring vaccines to the world's most remote and vulnerable communities, to build up health systems to make them stronger and more accessible, and to close the last gaps in routine immunization access once and for all.

But it will take committed citizens speaking up and telling their members of Congress that every child — no matter where they live — deserves a shot at a happy and healthy life.

Martha Rebour is the Executive Director of Shot@Life, a grassroots advocacy campaign of the United Nations Foundation that champions global childhood immunization. Purvi Parikh, MD is an Immunologist, co-investigator in the COVID-19 vaccine trials, and a Shot@Life champion.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

217K+
Followers
20K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Health#United Nations Foundation#Americans#Powerful People#Happy People#Healthy People#Covax#Time#Unicef#Congress#Wealthy Countries#Low Income Countries#Vulnerable Communities#Country#Unvaccinated Populations#Unvaccinated Communities#Truth#Polio#Cost Effective Vaccines#Vaccine Equity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Related
Public HealthBirmingham Star

'80 million COVID-19 vaccines to be shared across world'

By Pragya KaushikaNew Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Noting that India has been a major priority for Washington given the surge of COVID-19 cases in the second wave of pandemic, President Biden's point-person for global pandemic response has said that no decision has been taken regarding ulitmate allocation of 80 million vaccines that will be shared with other countries by the US government.
Scienceanjournal.com

Science: Our best shot for COVID recovery for everyone

This past year was nothing short of difficult. With a contagious and deadly virus spreading rapidly across our country, many Texans lived in fear. For most of 2020, the country lived in isolation. Businesses shut down, schools switched to remote learning, and we all searched for some glimmer of hope.
U.S. Politicsarcamax.com

Editorial: The US must do more to vaccinate the world

The Biden administration’s decision to begin sharing U.S.-authorized COVID-19 vaccines with the rest of the world is welcome news. Now coronavirus czar Jeff Zients, who will lead U.S. efforts to fight the pandemic abroad, must swiftly craft a global vaccine strategy that’s as focused, ambitious and effective as the one that’s worked so well domestically.
PharmaceuticalsMedscape News

'Failure for Humanity': Rich World Aims to End Vaccine Inequities

ROME (Reuters) - Rich nation leaders and big drugmakers promised on Friday to do more to bridge the startling divide in fighting COVID-19, with an increased flow of badly-needed vaccines to poorer regions. Lavishly-funded mass inoculation campaigns are helping many wealthy countries slash infections, but few shots have reached less...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

Women really can have it all: Here's how government can help

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently reported that the United States birth rate has fallen to its lowest point since 1979. While the news was unsurprising to fertility experts, who expected that the pandemic and subsequent recession would result in 300,000 to 500,000 fewer births in 2021, the online discourse quickly became heated over the birth rate decline, its perceived consequences and what, if anything, should be done by policymakers to reverse the trend.
Norfolk, VADaily Press

Navy vaccinators deserve thanks. Pay it forward by getting your shots.

Little Creek-based sailors did what American patriots do: they answered the call to serve during one of the worst threats to hit this country in decades. For three months, they worked in a medically-underserved neighborhood in Queens, New York, hard hit by COVID-19, vaccinating residents who had nowhere else to turn.
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Everyone's life is important

I've had enough! Yes, Black lives matter, but so do all lives regardless of color. There is no special consideration for lives. We're all here together and everyone's life is important. I guarantee that if people, of any ethnicity, complied with the police, who are trying to protect the general...
Presidential ElectionWREG

President Biden to announce US will export 20M vaccine doses abroad

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the coronavirus pandemic Monday. Reuters reported that Biden was expected to announce the United States will export 20 million vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson to other countries. This is on top of the 60 million AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines that Biden previously committed to export.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi compares Covid to an 'invisible enemy... but our Dunkirk spirit is seeing us all through' - as the man who came to Britain aged 11 and unable to speak English is now tipped for the Cabinet

As the unseasonal May rain lashes against his office window, Nadhim Zahawi bubbles with enthusiasm over the news from Government scientists: our vaccines work against the Indian variant of Covid. ‘It is looking pretty good,’ beams Mr Zahawi. Barring a sudden deterioration in the data, the country now looks on...
SciencePosted by
EatThis

CDC Just Clarified These Mask Rules for Everyone

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced new face mask guidance on Thursday—vaccinated people can take their masks off in most places, indoors and outdoors—and what they thought was good news was met with confusion. Should stores let people in without masks? Should states end mask mandates? Can you trust someone when they "say" they are vaccinated? Why, just a few days ago, did the CDC say everyone should wear a mask? Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, appeared on This Week and Fox News Sunday this morning to explain. Read on for 6 essential points that help clarify the rules, and can save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID And Should Tell Your Doctor.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump takes credit for vaccine rollout: 'One of the greatest miracles of the ages'

Former President Trump on Tuesday gave himself credit for the current coronavirus vaccine rollout, calling it “one of the greatest miracles of the ages.”. Trump issued a statement saying that without his administration’s help with the purchase and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. wouldn’t be where it's at in terms of the number of vaccinated Americans, adding that it took his team just nine months to develop a vaccine while “everyone was saying it would take at least 3-5 years.”
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Three Words Everyone Should Hear

In just a few short months, the United States went from being in the depths of the worst surge of COVID-19 infections thus far in the pandemic to one of the lowest infection rates. However, that didn't happen by coincidence. At the 6th Annual Hemispheric Security Conference, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases revealed the secret to turning things around and also warned that the war against the deadly virus isn't over yet. Read on to heart what he had to say—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID And Should Tell Your Doctor.
PoliticsSt. Louis American

Is a next Civil War in our future?

After January 6th it would not be hyperbolic to say the United States is facing a political crisis of potentially epic proportions. No one can question that America in 2021 is now an unstable society, which means its future is up for grabs. That means we should be giving serious thought to what it means to be Black in America. That means we think about our future in America in the context of our history, there is some reason to hope, but little cause for optimism.