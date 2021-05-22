Inside Sport: The Magical Water in Mallorca

Tomorrow Man City will win the Premiership by 10-15 points and if Harry Kane ends up like a Bob Dylan song, is released from the grip of Tottenham and moves there next season, one feels as though it would only be fair if City started every game with ten men. The eleventh could be a member of the public for example, or one of the fans drawn from a lottery. I mean, who wouldn’t want to see ten of City’s best and Monro Bryce lumbering around the park of a Saturday afternoon?