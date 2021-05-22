newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Inside Sport: The Magical Water in Mallorca

By James Parrack
majorcadailybulletin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow Man City will win the Premiership by 10-15 points and if Harry Kane ends up like a Bob Dylan song, is released from the grip of Tottenham and moves there next season, one feels as though it would only be fair if City started every game with ten men. The eleventh could be a member of the public for example, or one of the fans drawn from a lottery. I mean, who wouldn’t want to see ten of City’s best and Monro Bryce lumbering around the park of a Saturday afternoon?

www.majorcadailybulletin.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathleen Dawson
Person
Adam Peaty
Person
Bob Dylan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Monaco#Champions Tennis League#Football League#Premiership#Psg#French#Juventus#The Champions League#Drive To Survive#British#Europeans#Sec#Lille#Mallorca Training#Majorca#Madrid#The League#Stars#European Junior Champion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
News Break
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
News Break
Champions League
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Country
Scotland
Place
Madrid, Spain
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
News Break
Netflix
Related
Soccermajorcadailybulletin.com

Mallorca celebrate promotion in Tenerife

Mallorca, promotion from LaLiga SmartBank secured thanks to Almeria's defeat on Tuesday, away to Tenerife. The home side had nothing to play for, while the visitors were not totally out of contention to be league champions. Coach Luis Garcia's selection suggested that this wasn't uppermost in his mind, as many regular starters were rested.
Premier Leaguemajorcadailybulletin.com

Inside Sport: The Day I Went To Wembley

It is FA Cup day today as fourth place Chelsea take on third place Leicester in front of 20,000 fans. Chelsea are looking for their 9th FA Cup win, while Leicester are the side that have made most cup final appearances (4) without ever winning the trophy. The FA Cup...
Worldmajorcadailybulletin.com

Almost there - Mallorca move closer to promotion

With 4,086 supporters allowed back into the Son Moix, Real Mallorca could have anticipated three points against seventeenth-placed Alcorcón in pretty much sealing automatic promotion from LaLiga SmartBank. A win and Mallorca would be eight points ahead of Almeria in third with three games to go. A blocked 39th minute...
Lifestylemajorcadailybulletin.com

Viewpoint: Mallorca v Madrid

Four months later than usual, Spain is hosting its travel trade fair FITUR in Madrid this week and sparks could fly between the Mallorca and Madrid delegations. While for the time being Spain’s block on nonessential travel from third party countries - UK included - remains in place until the end of this month - the biggest disappointment has been the failure for Spain to have been listed green on Boris Johnson’s traffic light.
Worldmajorcadailybulletin.com

TUI not flying from UK to Mallorca in May

TUI has announced that it will be offering holiday packages to 19 ‘Green’ and ‘Amber’ holiday hot spots when the UK’s International travel ban is lifted on May 17, but the Balearic Islands are not on the list, according to the Daily Mirror newspaper. TUI says is it won’t be...
Soccermajorcadailybulletin.com

Tickets for the RCD Mallorca vs Alcorcón match

More than 4,000 tickets are up for grabs for the match between RCD Mallorca and Alcorcón at Estadi de Son Moix this Sunday. Capacity is limited to 30% and entrants for the ticket draw must be over 14 years old and registered on the club’s website to win one of the 4,086 spectator tickets.
Lifestylemajorcadailybulletin.com

Thousands of British tourists heading for Mallorca

Tens of thousands of Brits are heading for the sunshine in Mallorca and other Spanish hotspots today, despite the fact that Spain still on the ‘Amber’ list. There was a huge surge in demand for flights and holidays after the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez announced that British citizens who are fully vaccinated won’t have to submit a negative PCR test on arrival.
Tennismajorcadailybulletin.com

Take up a holiday residence at La Residencia in Mallorca

La Residencia, A Belmond Hotel, Mallorca, steps into spring with enthusiasm and exciting news to share. Re-opening after a long Winter, this beautiful oasis of rustic charm, located on the West coast of the island, is ready to welcome new and old guests for another magic season, opening its doors on the 17th of May.
Worldmajorcadailybulletin.com

"We will be back in Mallorca very soon"

In an in-depth interview with the Bulletin, Steve Heapy, the CEO of Jet2 and Jet2holidays, started by saying that he is missing Mallorca, that it's very difficult at the moment for everybody and that trying to get some sense out of governments is a bit challenging. Jason Moore: Do you...
Socceronefootball.com

Michel Platini defends Karim Benzema on not singing La Marseillaise

Speaking in an interview with LCI, three time Ballon D’Or winner and ex-UEFA President Michel Platini moved to defend recently recalled to the French national team squad Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema for his history of not signing the French national anthem as the traditional hymns are played earlier in his France career.
SoccerThe Offside

Veteran Croatian Striker Will Leave AC Milan After Six Months; No Renewal Offer

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic will leave AC Milan this summer following his six month loan. The striker will not be offered a contract extension. He joined in the January transfer window but struggled with injuries, severely limiting his game time. He played 11 games in all competitions totalling 287 minutes but failed to register a goal hence prolonging the no. 9 curse.
Premier Leaguemundoalbiceleste.com

Will he, won’t he: Sergio Aguero will join FC Barcelona

After weeks of constant rumors, Sergio Aguero will finally play for FC Barcelona. Kun will join the Catalan team after Manchester City’s Champions League final, on a 2-year contract that goes until June 2023. According to transfer market specialist Fabrizio Romano, the Argentine lowered his initial salary demands. Nonetheless, there is a bonus included in case Barça wins the Champions League in the future.