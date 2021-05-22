Spotlight North: Madrid fair photos; and where are the sunloungers?
This The Fitur international tourism fair in Madrid is traditionally an occasion for town hall representatives to rub shoulders with the great and good of the tourism industry and, if they’re really lucky, to get within lens shot of the King and Queen. These representatives return from Madrid with a collection of photos to remember the event. Alas, for Covid reasons, the opportunities were somewhat reduced this year, and so the competition to find the winner of the photo competition wasn’t fierce.www.majorcadailybulletin.com