newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Spotlight North: Atlas returning to Pollensa

By Andrew Ede
majorcadailybulletin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is ten summers since Tom Hanks and Halle Berry were in Mallorca for location shootings for ‘Cloud Atlas’. One of the locations was Formentor beach, which is a decent enough distance from Pollensa itself for marauding Moorish hordes to manage to get lost. The tale is told that when Dragut and his men disembarked in Formentor at the end of May 1550, a division, disoriented by the darkness, failed to make it for the battle that is now celebrated every August the second; although probably not this August, again.

www.majorcadailybulletin.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Tom Hanks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Atlas#Tropa#Colonya#Mallorca#Formentor Beach#Spotlight#Moorish Hordes#The Darkness#August#Location Shootings#Architects Jordi Badia#Men#Cloud#Morat Factory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Spotlight on Wellness

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) T. Clay Wood Elementary is using the power of yoga and mindfulness to promote wellness in the community. Amy Cunningham, elementary school counselor, uses her yoga segment on the morning announcements to provide a physical stimulus that helps students transition into the school day in the virtual environment. Students also learn different techniques such as breathing and stretching exercises, to help focus during difficult assignments or tasks. Watch video.
FIFAaviationanalysis.net

One new genius atlas – “The Elegant Strangers”

Atlas Genius is back with revenge. For the readers they don’t know: Atlas Genius consists of two Australian brothers (Keith and Michael Jeffery) who, along with three band members, perform alternative pop music à la Foster The People. The captivating “Trojans” have made a lot of progress with the general public, but a passionate FIFA player might also know the song If So, which was used in FIFA 13 and stuck in the minds of many players.
Public HealthBBC

North East venues thrilled as indoor socialising returns

Pubs, restaurants and entertainment and sporting venues across the North East and Cumbria have been welcoming people back indoors as restrictions ease. The need for social distancing has reduced capacity, and all have the necessary measures in place. One bar owner said she was really looking forward to seeing her...
Restaurantsfuncheap.com

Titans of Comedy at Atlas Cafe

Reserve your table for 2 or more for lunch, drinks and a comedy show on Atlas’s outdoor covid compliant park let Saturday 5/15, 2p. Social isolation getting to you? Reserve your table for 2 or more and enjoy delicious coffee, drinks and lunch on their new, outdoor, covid compliant parklet; sit down with drinks and laugh the afternoon away at an outdoor comedy show hosted by Mutiny Radio’s Pam Benjamin featuring a hilarious line up of Bay Area comedians.
Books & LiteratureAtlas Obscura

Introducing: The Atlas Obscura Book Club With Literati

It’s not a stretch to say that Atlas Obscura—as a company and as a community—is full of book fanatics, library lovers, bookstore aficionados, archive haunters, stack lurkers, and bibliophiles of all shapes and sizes. We’re a company dedicated to the idea of exploration, both in words and out in the world.
Theater & Danceeastcobbnews.com

CenterStage North live performances to return in Feb. 2022

CenterStage North, the community theatre that stages live performances at The Art Place-Mountain View, announced Wednesday it will not be holding its 2021 season due to ongoing local restrictions related to COVID-19. In a social media posting, the theatre’s board said that “latter-year scheduling conflicts will make a return for...
EconomyPosted by
Columbus Business First

Short North gears up for the return of in-person Gallery Hops

The Short North Arts District is steadily returning to normal with plans for in-person Gallery Hops starting in June. Returning for the first time since the onset of the pandemic to an in-person event, the Gallery Hop on June 5 will be a chance for visitors to enjoy local galleries, take in performances on High Street and check out other participating retailers.
Moviesfullcirclecinema.com

Timothée Chalamet To Star In WB’s ‘Wonka’ Origin Story

One of the most iconic and recognizable characters in the American movie canon is Willy Wonka. Thanks to an electric performance from the iconic Gene Wilder in 1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Wonka has become a pop culture icon. A few years ago, Warner Bros. revealed plans for an origin film about the character. The feature will reportedly depict his time before running the famous chocolate factory. Now, as first reported by Deadline, Timothée Chalamet will lead the cast for the origin story.
TV SeriesPosted by
Rock 104.1

35 Years Ago: ‘The Love Boat’ Sets Sail for the Final Time

When fans tuned in to wish The Love Boat a bon voyage on May 24, 1986, they got what they expected. After three made-for-TV movies and nine seasons, the final episode of The Love Boat didn’t deliver anything exciting or new. Instead, the finale offered tenderness and corny jokes, absurd situations and ’80s glamour, and, of course, guest stars.
MoviesMiddletown Press

Timothée Chalamet to Play Young Willy Wonka in Warner Bros. Movie

Timothée Chalamet will play the world’s most famous chocolatier in “Wonka,” a musical based on the early life of Willy Wonka. Though plot details have been kept under wraps, the Warner Bros. prequel film will explore the upbringing of the man who later created the famous house of confectionary treats. Reps for Chalamet confirm he will be singing and dancing in the movie.
Moviesthesunontheweb.com

Bob at the Movies: ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’

We sure have been getting a lot of these “broken adult goes on the run with endangered youth” movies lately. There was “News of the World” with Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel back in December and “The Marksman” with Liam Neeson and Jacob Perez in January. Okay, counting “Those Who Wish Me Dead” with Angelina Jolie and Finn Little, that’s only three movies, but in this era, that’s a lot.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! Books Like MAMMA MIA!

I’ve been on the hunt for books like Mamma Mia! my whole life. I always joke that I watched Mamma Mia! too many times in my formative years and that’s why I’m obsessed with Pierce Brosnan in white linen pants, ABBA, and literally every musical that has ever been made. My birthday after the film came out was Mamma Mia!–themed, with plates and napkins plastered with the cast and everything. I talked through the entire movie. How my friends remained my friends after that, I haven’t a clue.
MoviesRefinery29

Remember Willy Wonka? This Is Him Now.

After the world survived a Timothée Chalamet drought, it looks like the actor is stacking his filmography with a host of new projects. Among his running list of upcoming works is Wonka, the origin story of infamous chocolatier Willy Wonka. (No, seriously.) Deadline broke the news that Chalamet has officially...
Musiccelebrityaccess.com

Rammstein Rescheduled Their Return To North America

(CelebrityAccess) — German industrial icons Rammstein are plotting their return to North America and have revealed their twice rescheduled stadium tour, which now kicks off in 2022. “The tour will now begin on Aug. 21, 2022, in Montreal and end on Oct. 4, 2022, in Mexico City,” Rammstein announced on...
CelebritiesComplex

Miranda Cosgrove Talks Working on ‘North Hollywood’ and Her Return to ‘iCarly’

Many are excited to see Miranda Cosgrove’s return to iCarly for the upcoming Paramount+ revival series, which she also executive produces. I don’t blame them; there was a time where Cosgrove—who gained fame in two Nickelodeon series—Drake & Josh and iCarly, which she starred in—was the highest-paid child actor in the game. She was everywhere, but took a noticeable time out of the limelight, emerging just recently in Mikey Alfred’s North Hollywood.
Beauty & Fashionbeautypackaging.com

Cosmoprof North America Returns in August

Cosmoprof North America (CPNA), the B2B beauty exhibition, will host its 18th edition August 29 - 31 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. The award-winning event will be the first live B2B exhibition of the Cosmoprof international network, offering domestic and international retailers, distributors, beauty brands and suppliers the unique opportunity to come together, make new relationships, foster collaborations, and get inspired.
Recipesbeaconhilltimes.com

St. Anthony’s Feast Returns In-Person to North End

After a virtual celebration last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic the St. Anthony Society announced that the century-old St. Anthony’s Feast will return to the North End this year for an in-person celebration at the end of August. Each year the people of the North End celebrate...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Timothée Chalamet set to play Willy Wonka in origin story from Paddington director Paul King

Timothée Chalamet is set to take on the role of Willy Wonka in Wonka, the character's upcoming origin story movie, according to Deadline. Paddington director Paul King will helm the project, and he co-wrote the script with his Paddington 2 writing partner Simon Farnaby. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but we know that the movie will focus on Wonka’s early days before he opened his infamous chocolate factory. According to Deadline, there'll also be some musical numbers in the movie – allowing Chalamet to show his singing and dancing skills on screen for the first time.