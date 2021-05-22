Spotlight North: Atlas returning to Pollensa

It is ten summers since Tom Hanks and Halle Berry were in Mallorca for location shootings for ‘Cloud Atlas’. One of the locations was Formentor beach, which is a decent enough distance from Pollensa itself for marauding Moorish hordes to manage to get lost. The tale is told that when Dragut and his men disembarked in Formentor at the end of May 1550, a division, disoriented by the darkness, failed to make it for the battle that is now celebrated every August the second; although probably not this August, again.