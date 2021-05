The weather is warming up, and for many, that means bringing out their grills and enjoying all the fresh veggies and seasoned, smoky meats that just seem to taste better when they are grilled outdoors. And now, just in time for summer, Aldi has released the perfect item for grilling with their new Morton's beef sirloin tri-tip steaks. The meat is already pre-seasoned, so you'll get to spend less time indoors preparing it and more time relaxing and enjoying the outdoors. But while this tri-tip steak is ideal for a backyard barbecue or summer cookout, it is also just as delicious slow-roasted in the oven or even eaten as leftovers.