newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

New map shows where the youngest and oldest live in Mallorca

By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
majorcadailybulletin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Age Map of Mallorca shows that the number of people over 65 has increased in the last decade from 132,000 men and women in 2004 to nearly 179,000 in 2019. There’s also a big difference between the towns with the highest and lowest number of over 65s with 28.3% in Ariany and 14.1% in Marratxí.

www.majorcadailybulletin.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Map#Mallorca#Palma#Average Age#Older Women#City Centre#Marratx#Es Fort#Es Rafal#Sa Teulera#Es Molinar#Escorca#Population#Neighbourhoods#Krekovic Park#Plaza D Espa A#Toros#Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicsflowingdata.com

Historical shifts in where people live

The places in the United States with the highest populations weren’t always like that. There were shifts over decades. With the recent Census release for state populations, Harry Stevens and Nick Kirkpatrick for The Washington Post go all in with a series of bump charts to show the changes in state population rankings since 1920.
Public HealthSan Mateo Daily Journal

The pandemic and the changing nature of employment

As Britain warily exits lockdown, the post-pandemic challenges that the country faces are looming large. A recent study by the Resolution Foundation think tank outlined some of them, including reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and managing the transition to automation in parts of the economy. The report also highlighted a new social divide, one that emerged in the context of COVID and is likely, in some form, to remain when the pandemic is behind us. In 2019, only 5% of employees worked mainly from home, but that number grew to almost 50% during the first and third lockdowns. Remote working has become particularly prevalent among the higher-paid and higher-educated, as a substantial part of the knowledge economy successfully migrates to affluent suburbs in London and elsewhere. Figures released by the Office for National Statistics this week reveal that 70% of all staff in Richmond upon Thames worked from home at some point during the pandemic. The equivalent figure in Burnley was less than 14%.
Public Healthledburyreporter.co.uk

Herefordshire sees rise in death rate during April

HEREFORDSHIRE'S overall death rate rose in April, figures reveal, despite significant falls in most areas of the country. Health think tank the Nuffield Trust welcomed the low mortality recorded across the country for the month, but said it must be seen in the context of the high death toll already suffered due to the coronavirus.
Public Healthftnnews.com

Malta has Reached Herd Immunity, Welcomes Tourists

Malta, an archipelago in the Mediterranean, was the first country in the European Union to start vaccinating people over 16 years of age. As of May 10, much earlier than initially projected, Malta has reached herd immunity, with 70% of the adult population now vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and with 42% of the population now fully vaccinated.
Industrymajorcadailybulletin.com

The Balearics had the highest hotel occupancy in April

The Balearics had the highest hotel occupancy in April thanks to the boost from German tourism. 64,172 visitors came to the Island last month and 31.2% of hotel beds were occupied, ten points above the state average of 20.9%, according to the National Statistics Institute. But hotel occupancy in Spain...
Public Healthwcn247.com

Withdrawal of pandemic welfare fuels poverty in Brazil

SAO PAULO (AP) — The withdrawal of generous pandemic welfare payments is fueling a rapid rise in poverty in Brazil. The government limited socioeconomic turmoil in 2020 with one of the world’s most generous welfare programs. Now that flow of money has been limited, leaving Brazilians exposed to soaring food prices and a still-worsening job market. And the strain comes at a time when there is no near-term hope of mass vaccination to safeguard the labor force. The government failed to anticipate the brutal COVID-19 tsunami that materialized in January. Welfare resumed in April, but for roughly two-thirds as many people. They are also receiving less than half the previous monthly amounts.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Croatia includes UK in Europe-wide tourism campaign

The Croatian National Tourist Board has unveiled a summer marketing campaign that will be seen across 12 key markets, including the UK. Using the slogan ‘Trust me I’ve been there’, the campaign will be tailored according to the country in which it will be seen. Other markets include Germany, Slovenia,...
Travelinvesting.com

Ireland to resume international travel from mid-July - Irish Times

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland is expected to adopt a COVID-19 certificate to help citizens move more freely across the European Union from mid-July, the Irish Times reported on Tuesday, quoting people involved in discussions in government. Ireland's health minister said last week that the government may introduce the so-called "green...
Lifestyleledburyreporter.co.uk

UK travellers made nearly 75% fewer trips abroad in 2020, figures show

People from the UK made nearly 75% fewer trips abroad in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, new data suggests. Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), published on Monday, show that UK residents made an estimated 23.8 million visits overseas in 2020. This was the lowest figure since...
EconomyTravel Weekly

£5m domestic summer tourism campaign launches

VisitEngland has partnered with the tourism organisations of London, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales to launch the next phase of its campaign to boost domestic trips. The latest wave of the campaign has a £5 million budget to promote staycations in the run-up to the summer. Called ‘Escape the Everyday...
LifestyleMiami Herald

Belize linking tourism growth to distinctive cultural treasures

Straddling the Caribbean Sea and Central America, Belize exemplifies the region’s remarkable diversity. Belize’s abundance of distinctive natural environments and its Maya, Creole, Garifuna, Mestizo and even Mennonite culture influences combine to make Belize an exceptional Caribbean travel destination. Traveling to the country eased recently as the government updated visitor...
AnimalsTravelDailyNews.com

Africa Travel Week shines a spotlight on animal welfare and tourism

CAPE TOWN – Africa Travel Week has thrown its full support behind the recent announcement by South Africa Environmental Affairs Minister Barbara Creecy putting an end to captive lion breeding. This follows the findings of a High-Level Panel (HLP) which submitted recommendations on policies, regulatory measures, practices and policy positions...
BusinessICIS Chemical Business

Iberdrola and Cummins to develop electrolyser plant in Spain

LONDON (ICIS)--Spanish utility Iberdrola and US multinational Cummins are to develop an electrolyser plant for green hydrogen production in Spain by 2023, according to joint announcements made on 24 May. The initial production capacity of the plant will be 500MW/year and will be scalable to more than 1GW/year to accommodate...
Lifestyleledburyreporter.co.uk

Holidaymakers urged not to jet off to Spain

Holidaymakers are being urged not to jet off to amber list countries, including Spain. Business minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said scientists still think there is “too great a risk” in travelling to amber list countries for non-urgent reasons such as holidays. However, Spain’s tourism minister said the country was in a...
IndustrySKIFT

Spain’s Big Hotel Booking Surge Is Still a Fraction of 2019 Numbers

Comparing 2021 to Spain’s best tourism year ever is a bit unfair, but it does point to the rebuilding and resetting challenges ahead for the tourism-reliant country. The number of nights booked by tourists in Spanish hotels surged to 4.05 million in April from zero a year earlier when a strict coronavirus lockdown paralysed the travel sector and forced most to stay at home, official data showed on Monday.
Worldarizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Spain & France Join Other European Countries Reopening to American Tourists

It’s time to dust off your passport! A summer Euro trip is starting to become a reality for many hopeful tourists as countries within the European Union are starting to reopen for leisure travel. Spain and France are the latest nations within the block to announce their reopening plans to...
Lifestylefrommers.com

Find the Oldest Hotel in Each Country with These Illustrated Maps

The planet's oldest hotel, according to Guinness World Records, is a Japanese onsen (hot-spring hotel) that has been in operation since the year 705. Emperors and samurai warriors are among the guests said to have soaked in the waters of Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan (pictured above), located in Yamanashi Prefecture southwest of Tokyo.