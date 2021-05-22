newsbreak-logo
'Amber' travel row could affect Mallorcan Tourism

By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
majorcadailybulletin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Travel Agent campaign group, Target, is putting pressure on ABTA to take the British Government to court over its travel advice for ‘Amber’ travel. The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has said Brits should not go on holiday to ‘Amber’ destinations, but under the ‘traffic light’ system tourists are allowed to go, providing they have the required PCR tests and quarantine for 10 days at home when they get back to the UK.

