'Amber' travel row could affect Mallorcan Tourism
The Travel Agent campaign group, Target, is putting pressure on ABTA to take the British Government to court over its travel advice for ‘Amber’ travel. The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has said Brits should not go on holiday to ‘Amber’ destinations, but under the ‘traffic light’ system tourists are allowed to go, providing they have the required PCR tests and quarantine for 10 days at home when they get back to the UK.www.majorcadailybulletin.com