Spotlight North: The es and el of Pollensa
Such innocent things as a Facebook post about the Challenge Ciclista Mallorca can have repercussions if you’re not careful. Pollensa’s mayor, Tomeu Cifre, was in the photo alongside the one-two-three cyclists who first made it to the Colomer mirador last weekend. Nothing controversial about this, but then there was the text that went with the photo on the town hall’s Facebook page. There had been a “spectacular arrival” of the cyclists at Mirador d’És Colomer. What? És Colomer?www.majorcadailybulletin.com