Last Week at Cambridge Rindge and Latin ~ Varsity Softball

The Bedford High School girls’ lacrosse team absorbed a couple of close losses to the Wolfpack of Boston Latin School last week. On Thursday, despite 14 goals by juniors, the Buccaneers were edged, 15-14. Allie Zorn had 10 points in this game on four goals and six assists. Abby Morrissey scored five times and assisted on another goal. The other Bucs on the scorecard were Astrid Yerardi (three goals) and Shannon Young (two goals and an assist).