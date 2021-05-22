newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince Harry: ‘Grandma Diana’ Was One Of Archie’s First Words

By Madison Vanderberg
Posted by 
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prince Harry shares that ‘Grandma Diana’ was one of Archie’s first words. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their son Archie are finally living the good life in California outside the confines of the royal family. The couple now has a daughter on the way and Harry, who tragically lost his mother when he was only 12, shared an anecdote about how he’s raising Archie to connect with the late royal, even though he’s growing up without a maternal grandparent. Harry and Meghan are doing such an impactful job remembering Princess Diana in their home that “Grandma Diana” was actually one of Archie’s first words.

www.scarymommy.com
Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
James Corden
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#British Royal Family#Uk#Sussex#Duke#Prince Harry Shares#Daughter#Home#Papa#Thought
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle Shows Off Her Work-from-Home Style in a Cameo for Prince Harry and Oprah's Docuseries

Meghan Markle is giving a glimpse into her remote working wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex makes a surprise appearance in the official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, for Apple TV+. Toward the end of the video, Meghan joins her husband for a video call wearing a classic white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers—the phrase, Raising the Future, printed across the front in all caps. She wears her hair in her signature loose waves.
CelebritiesPopculture

Prince Harry and Prince William's Dedication of Princess Diana Statue May Hint Rift Still Needs Healing

Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William remain divided following the Duke of Sussex’s return trip to the U.K. in April, according to one royal source. Although there had been hope the brothers would reconcile their difference when Harry returned home to the U.K. to attend grandfather Prince Philips funeral, new details about the upcoming unveiling of a Princess Diana statue seem to indicate their rift prevails.
Celebritiesmarthastewart.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had One of Their First Secret Dates at a Supermarket

Studies generally show that the grocery store is a place where people often meet their future spouses. As it turns out, that was somewhat true for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, too. According to Elle, the Duke of Sussex appeared on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast and revealed that he and Meghan met at a supermarket and pretended not to know each other during her first visit to London.
Celebritieswomansday.com

Prince Harry's Planned Trip to the U.K. for Princess Diana's Statue Unveiling Is in "Serious Doubt" Now

Following his visit to the United Kingdom in April for Prince Philip's funeral, new reports suggest Prince Harry may not return home this summer as many expected he would. Harry was widely expected to travel home for the unveiling of a statue in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana, that's set to debut at Kensington Palace in London on July 1, which would have been Diana's 6oth birthday.
WorldWebster County Citizen

Prince Harry gave up Princess Diana's engagement ring, documentary claims

Prince Harry "selflessly" gave up Princess Diana's engagement ring so his brother the Duke of Cambridge could give it to the Duchess of Cambridge, a documentary has claimed. Prince Charles allowed his sons to select pieces from their mother's jewelry collection following her death in a car crash in 1997 and it is believed that the sapphire ring went to Harry.
Worldfoxbangor.com

Martin Bashir Denies Duping Princess Diana Into BBC Interview

Martin Bashir — the journalist who infamously interviewed Princess Diana and just got trashed for it — says he didn’t do anything wrong or deceitful in nabbing the sit-down … despite what an independent report has concluded. Bashir made his first public comments about the scandal to the Sunday Times...
Celebritiesabc17news.com

Prince Harry says he used drink and drugs to numb pain of Diana’s death

Prince Harry has said he drank heavily, took drugs and had panic attacks while struggling to cope with the pressures of royal life during his late 20s and early 30s. Harry discussed mental health with Oprah Winfrey, in a wide-ranging interview for their Apple TV+ documentary series that aims to remove the stigma around the topic.