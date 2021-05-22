Prince Harry: ‘Grandma Diana’ Was One Of Archie’s First Words

Prince Harry shares that ‘Grandma Diana’ was one of Archie’s first words. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their son Archie are finally living the good life in California outside the confines of the royal family. The couple now has a daughter on the way and Harry, who tragically lost his mother when he was only 12, shared an anecdote about how he’s raising Archie to connect with the late royal, even though he’s growing up without a maternal grandparent. Harry and Meghan are doing such an impactful job remembering Princess Diana in their home that “Grandma Diana” was actually one of Archie’s first words.