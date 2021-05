The Milwaukee Brewers pitching staff is playing a pivotal role early this season. Milwaukee is 17-12, good enough for a three-way tie for the best record in the NL. How the Brewers did this without star outfielder Christian Yelich and Corbin Burnes is a fascinating story. It has to do with combining things that play a role: starting pitching and a bullpen that combine for a 3.64 ERA. Plus, timely hitting and wise use of the 40-man roster. With 15 players currently on the IL, it’s somewhat of a surprise they’re playing so well.