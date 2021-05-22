newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oceanside, CA

Bicyclist killed in possible DUI crash in Oceanside

By Kristina Davis
sandiegouniontribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bicyclist was struck and killed in Oceanside early Saturday, police said. The crash occurred about 1:50 a.m. at Oceanside Boulevard and Beverly Glen Drive on the eastern edge of town, according to Oceanside police Sgt. Rick Davis. The bicyclist was found by officers unresponsive on the road, west of...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Oceanside, CA
Oceanside, CA
Accidents
Oceanside, CA
Traffic
Oceanside, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Bicyclist#Traffic Accident#Killed Crash#Dui#Impaired Driving#Sgt#Oceanside Boulevard#Police#Beverly Glen Drive#West#Edge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic Violations
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Temecula, CAValley News

Genetic genealogy leads to identification of Temecula woman as cold case murder victim, husband charged

Authorities have announced the arrest of Jack Dennis Potter, 68, in the cold case murder of Temecula resident Laurie Diane Potter, 54, whose remains were found Oct. 5, 2003, in the 1600 block of Hilton Head Court in San Diego, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Laurie Potter’s remains were unidentified for nearly two decades after her legs were discovered in an apartment complex dumpster. Her husband, Jack Potter, is accused of murdering her. At the time Laurie Potter’s remains were found, investigators were able to determine the remains belonged to an adult female, and that she was the victim of a homicide, but her identity and what exactly happened to her remained a mystery until recently thanks to the use of investigative genetic genealogy. According.
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Escondido, CAValley Roadrunner

Escondido man arrested for stolen cultural artifacts

A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing priceless cultural artifacts from a historical exhibit at Harrah’s Resort Southern California in Valley Center. In 2019, the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians installed the exhibit at the casino. Many of the artifacts came from the Rincon Indian Reservation and are considered irreplaceable. The items were displayed in a locked plexiglass case near the casino’s event center.
San Diego County, CAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Stolen Native American artifacts recovered in unincorporated Escondido

San Diego County sheriff's detectives arrested a man on Saturday suspected of stealing precious Native American artifacts from Harrah's Resort Southern California in Valley Center. The suspect, 32-year-old Sonny Hunter, was arrested for burglary, grand theft and possession of stolen property and has been booked at the Vista Detention Facility.
San Diego, CAjusticenewsflash.com

Man killed in San Diego hotel

San Diego-Police say guests heard some kind of argument before a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in a San Diego resort overnight. According to the San Diego Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 3:30 am on Sunday at Mission Bay Resort San Diego, one of the hotel’s west towers.
San Diego County, CAPosted by
Oxygen

Slain Woman's Remains Identified 17 Years After Her Legs Were Found In San Diego Dumpster

A California woman whose remains were found in a dumpster nearly two decades ago was allegedly murdered by her husband, officials announced last week. Laurie Diane Potter, was positively identified as the woman whose legs were found crammed in a dumpster in Rancho San Diego in 2003, authorities said. Her husband, Jack Potter, was arrested on May 12 in Rancho Cucamonga in connection with her murder, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.
Encinitas, CACoast News

Encinitas artist offers reward for stolen metal sculpture

ENCINITAS — A local artist is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of a metal kinetic sculpture stolen from his driveway on Sunday evening near the corner of Orpheus and Vulcan avenues in Encinitas. The 8-foot tall wind-driven figure, crafted by longtime Encinitas resident Jeffrey Laudenslager,...
San Diego County, CANBC San Diego

Ghost Guns Gaining Popularity With Gangs in North County: Sheriff

NBC 7 has been closely tracking a controversial firearm with a fast-growing footprint in our county: Ghost guns. At the direction of President Biden, the Justice Department just proposed new regulations that would ban untraceable homemade guns. But law enforcement in North County worries they're already in the wrong hands.