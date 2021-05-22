newsbreak-logo
NFL

Connor Davis is Cleveland Browns answer to Tim Tebow

By Elliot Kennel
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Browns have added an unknown tight end to their roster with only 41 more career receiving yards than Tim Tebow. Like the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Cleveland Browns have added their own improbable tight end to the roster. Meet Connor Davis, the newest Cleveland Brown. Unlike tight end Tim...

dawgpounddaily.com
NFLphillysportsnetwork.com

Remember when Tim Tebow played for the Philadelphia Eagles?

Tim Tebow is back in the NFL, but not as we know him. At 6’2, 236 lbs, the former Heisman winner is now looking to compete at tight end in Jacksonville. His last taste of NFL action came with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015, so what better time to turn back the clocks and take another look at one of the strangest times in recent memory.
NFLNBC Sports

Does Tim Tebow deserve an NFL roster spot?

Tim Tebow last played in the NFL nine years ago. He’ll likely soon be a member of Jacksonville’s 90-man roster. Tebow’s baseball career largely was a cash grab by the Mets organization. The Jaguars presumably will be doing the same thing, selling tickets and jerseys and generating interest in a player whose career has always been, with some exceptions, more about hype than reality.
FlurrySports

Will Tim Tebow Catch a Touchdown for the Jaguars?

It’s official — Tim Tebow is back in the NFL. This time, he is operating as a tight end, after news broke that he will be signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Of course, this reunites Tebow with his former coach Urban Meyer. The two are close, with Meyer even purchasing a house next to Tebow’s.
Fox Sports Radio

Doug Gottlieb Rips 'Idiots' in Media Comparing Tim Tebow & Colin Kaepernick

Doug Gottlieb: “Why is everyone so freaked out about Tim Tebow? YOU SOUND LIKE THE DUMBEST PEOPLE ON THE FACE OF THE EARTH WHEN YOU COMPARE TIM TEBOW TRYING OUT TO MAKE THE JAGUARS AND COLIN KAEPERNICK. YOU SOUND LIKE AN IDIOT! YOU SOUND LIKE SOMEBODY WHO SO BADLY WANTS TO MAKE A POINT THAT YOU BECOME ‘THAT GUY’… There are like five people in sports media who want to make some grandiose statement. I heard Bucky Brooks on Colin Cowherd, and thank God for Bucky Brooks. He was like "yeah, this kind of happens everywhere, a coach brings in 'their guys.’" It’s really what it is… Do you wanna know why Colin Kaepernick is not in the league? He was about to go to the Baltimore Ravens, John Harbaugh is the coach – yes, he happens to be related to Jim Harbaugh who coached Colin Kaepernick in San Francisco. Greg Roman was their offensive coordinator, who coached Colin Kaepernick in San Francisco. Why didn’t that happen? Because his girlfriend put out a meme likening the owner of the Ravens to ‘Django Unchained’ and to a slave owner. It didn’t sit all too well with Steve Bisciotti, especially to a guy who was loyal to Ray Lewis after all that Ray Lewis went through, and put the franchise through… We make these ridiculous and idiotic statements comparing and correlating Colin Kaepernick to Tim Tebow… It’s like in college basketball. If you work for Rick Pitino, you’re part of the ‘Pitino Family.’ He is the most powerful voice in picking up the phone. It’s all one big family and it’s all one big alliance. It’s just like ‘Survivor’.” (Full Segment Above)
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Is Trending Following The Tim Tebow News

There is a one-time star quarterback that many have been stumping for to get another NFL shot, after years away from the game. That would be former San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl starter Colin Kaepernick, not former college great and Denver Broncos starter Tim Tebow. On the morning of the...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

TIM TEBOW WILL THROW THE FOOTBALL IN JACKSONVILLE IN 2021

From the time Tebow was in high school, people have been saying he is not a quarterback and all he did in high school, college and the NFL was prove he was a quarterback. He also has done something veteran quarterbacks Matthew Stafford, Sam Darnold, Carson Wentz, Derek Carr and Ryan Fitzpatrick have never done, which is win a playoff game as a starting quarterback.
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Shares Reaction To Tim Tebow Signing

Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is giving Tim Tebow, his former star quarterback at Florida, another opportunity in the NFL. Colin Cowherd isn’t a fan of the decision. A Tebow NFL comeback has been in the works for a while now. He tried out for the Jaguars earlier this year, and clearly impressed while doing so.
Yardbarker

'Not everybody' on Jaguars reportedly 'thrilled' with Tim Tebow signing

Tim Tebow's NFL comeback is officially underway, as the former quarterback is expected to sign a one-year deal as a tight end with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, not everyone in Jacksonville is happy with the 33-year-old joining the team. "Not everybody — obviously Urban Meyer...
NFLUSA Today

Tim Tebow's career in photos

Tim Tebow’s sports journey—from his high school days to his time with the Florida Gators to the ups and downs in the NFL to the baseball career that surprisingly made it all thew way to Triple-A to even the time spent in front of the camera—is the stuff of legend. Can’t quit, won’t quit, adapt and prove ’em all wrong be thy name.
NFLNBC Sports

Tim Tebow to wear No. 85, for now

Tim Tebow has a new job. He also has a new number. At least for now. Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the new tight end on the Jaguars will wear No. 85 for today’s on-field drills. “That could change, but that’s his number for today,” Rapoport tweeted. It likely...
NBAclnsmedia.com

Celtics Struggle | Bruins Playoffs | Tim Tebow

What should the Celtics focus be after Sunday’s loss to Miami? Plus, the Bruins are in the playoffs, and Tim Tebow is back. Callin’ It is available on iTunes, Stitcher and the CLNS Media Mobile App. You can follow us on Twitter @CallinItPodcast.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jags legend Jimmy Smith in favor of possible Tim Tebow addition

With the Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly finalizing a deal to bring on Tim Tebow as a tight end, the attention of many current and former players has returned to another former NFL quarterback who hasn’t been able to get an opportunity in a while. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick hasn’t appeared on a roster since he knelt during the national anthem as a form of protest against racial injustice.
NFLchatsports.com

This Time, Signing Tim Tebow Would Be Harmless

Having watched Tim Tebow’s presence simultaneously rattle, annoy and flummox the 2012 Jets, who had no real use for him, one might think that Monday’s news from NFL Network—that the Jaguars plan on signing the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner—could cause a little bit of acid reflux. But the truth about...
NFLwfxb.com

Tim Tebow Headed Back to the NFL

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in talks with Tim Tebow on a one year deal as a tight end. The 33 year old former Gator was drafted as a QB by the Broncos in the first round of 2010. He bounced around a few teams including the Jets, Patriots and the Eagles which was his last team. He also had a baseball career in the minor leagues with the Mets, during which he played on the class a team in Columbia, just down the road.
hillcountrynews

Jaguars sign Tim Tebow to play tight end

The Jaguars signed Florida Gators legend Tim Tebow to a one-year contract to play tight end on Thursday morning, confirmed by league sources. He is reunited with Urban …. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
NFLPride Of Detroit

Just a thought on Tim Tebow

Not that I give a darn about Tim Tebow, and/or the Jacksonville Jaguars, but I just wanted to float a question to the POD network. I was just wondering how many more games/years Tebow needs to play to collect an NFL retirement? This whole Tebow matter is kind of weird, but wonder if Tim reached out to his old coach to see if he can catch on long enough to meet some sort of retirement threshold? Following the money is the only way this makes any sense?
FanSided

Thank you for Keeping Tim Tebow experiment out of Cleveland

Andrew Berry and staff continue to make great decisions in regards to recent free agency news, and that includes never considering the Tim Tebow experiment. It’s without question that the previous 20-some seasons have been filled with endless amounts of questionable Cleveland Browns front office decisions. Previous staff members like Hue Jackson, Eric Mangini, and Romeo Crennel probably are three of many people that come to mind when thinking about past “mistakes” that continue to haunt the franchise.
NFLmajorwager.com

Multiple books release Tim Tebow props

Bovada initially listed Tim Tebow at +375 to play a game during the 2021-22 season. His odds moved quickly to +145 last week and are now off the board due to some news that came out on Tuesday. Jacksonville is expected to sign Tebow to a one-year contract later this week or next week, according to multiple reports.
Fox Sports Radio

This Is Tim Tebow's Last Chance For NFL Relevancy

News broke on Monday that the Jacksonville Jaguars would be signing quarterback-turned-tight end Tim Tebow to a one year deal for the 2021-2022 season. Listen to Jason Smith and Mike Harmon explain why the deal shows Tebow's love for attention, a last gasp for NFL relevance, and why you shouldn't expect to see him there for long!