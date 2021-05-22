KC Chiefs’ determination should not be questioned after Super Bowl loss
It was a fair question to ask two years ago at this time. When the K.C. Chiefs were coming off of a heartbreaking loss to the ever-present New England Patriots in a closer-than-ever AFC Championship game, it was entirely fair to wonder about the state of the Chiefs going forward. After all, the Chiefs were led by a first-year starting quarterback and playing for a head coach who had never won the “big game.” Beyond any individual elements in play, the entire franchise history was also littered with postseason frustrations. It made sense to push back against any potential newfound success.arrowheadaddict.com