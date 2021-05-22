KC Chiefs’ determination should not be questioned after Super Bowl loss

There’s no rest for Kansas City Chiefs rookies as they jump right into Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday. The team completed rookie minicamp this weekend and now they’ll get one week of Phase 2 activities. In prior offseasons, the NFL had three weeks of Phase 2 activities, but in the current modified offseason program, they do less work in this phase. While the majority of work during this period is strength and conditioning, it does open up some on-field workouts to veteran players. Everything to this point is voluntary, so don’t expect the entirety of this team to show up for it.