Here's How Much Rick Spent For Two Talladega Nights Props On Pawn Stars

Will Ferrell's character, Ron Burgundy, from Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy is reimagined as the Invincible character, Omni-Man, in stunning fan art. Invincible, whose first season debuted on Amazon Prime on March 25th, follows Nolan Grayson, an alien from a distant galaxy known as Omni-Man on Earth, as he teaches his son Mark how to control the powers that recently manifested in his body. The first season received high praise from critics and fans alike for its talented voice cast, strong characters and epic fight scenes. The series has also been the center of inspiration for a variety of memes and fan art that have come out in the weeks following the end of the first season.