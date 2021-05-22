newsbreak-logo
Here's How Much Rick Spent For Two Talladega Nights Props On Pawn Stars

The phrase "like a kid in a candy shop" can apply to just about anyone, especially pawn store owners. Instead of candy shops, they can get lost in a treasure trove of memorabilia. Whenever this happens to "Pawn Stars" owner Rick Harrison, fans know he's about to spend an arm and a leg. So, when he goes on a hunt to find some onscreen Hollywood memorabilia, he ends up biting off a little more than he can chew. That's because his Hollywood expert sends him to a house in California with over three million pieces of movie memorabilia.

