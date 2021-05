Sean Culkin, who wanted to convert 100 percent of his salary into Bitcoin, was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday. This offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs signed a multitude of players in hopes of improving their roster heading into the 2021 regular season. One of their first signings was former Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens tight end Sean Culkin, who made waves for wanting to convert his entire salary to Bitcoin if he were to make the roster. Unfortunately for Culkin, his stint in Kansas City ended before it even started.