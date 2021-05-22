newsbreak-logo
Suárez, Simeone celebrate Atlético title with tears, smiles

By TALES AZZONI Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID — When the final whistle blew, Diego Simeone broke out into a broad smile, laughed and breathed a sigh of relief. A few moments later, Luis Suárez was sitting on the field weeping profusely while on a video call. After a seven-year wait — and a dramatic final round...

Person
Luis Suárez
Person
Antoine Griezmann
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Ángel Correa
Person
Diego Simeone
#Barcelona#Final Round#Spanish#Catalan#Valladolid#Athletic Bilbao#Osasuna#Associated Press#Europa League#Manchester United#Valencia#Celta Vigo#Hugs#Second Place Real Madrid#Last Place Eibar#Sixth Place Real Betis#Moments#Seventh Place Villarreal#Di St Fano#Madrid
