The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Fast Pitch Softball team has been very busy as they get ready to play their third game in three days when they host Red Lake County Central this afternoon at the Donnie Lauf/American Legion Softball Field in Crookston. The Pirates are 1-1 this week with a loss at East Polk on Tuesday and picking up their first win of the season in their best played game of the year in a 3-1 win over Ada-Borup/West yesterday to find their record at 1-11 on the season. Today will be the third game of the week for the Mustangs who are 2-8 on the year. Red Lake County Central lost to Sacred Heart 18-3 on Monday and 18-0 to Lake Park-Audubon on Tuesday. Game time this afternoon is 4:30 PM and it will be on KROX RADIO starting with the RiverView Health pre-game show at 4:00 PM and also the internet by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page.