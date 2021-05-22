Rising Gas Prices Driving You To An Electric Car? Cost To Charge A Tesla Model 3 Vs Gas

If you’re looking to do your bit for the environment or have been converted by California’s clean fuel reward, you might be shopping for an electric car. Whether you’ve already sourced your new ride or are still in the browsing process, it’s good to know that you can broaden your horizons and look elsewhere. In this guide, we’re sharing how you can ship an electric car from out of state – meaning you have way more chance of getting a better deal on your new vehicle.