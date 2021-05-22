Rising Gas Prices Driving You To An Electric Car? Cost To Charge A Tesla Model 3 Vs Gas
You will save money on “fuel” costs with an electric car. That’s certain. But how much?. Let’s start with the basics. A report from Kelly Blue Book said this:. “If you put 1,000 miles on your vehicle each month, for example, and pay 10 cents for each kilowatt-hour of electricity, this pegs your at-home EV recharging bill at $25 to $33 dollars* per month (based on the calculation of 3-4 driving miles equaling one kilowatt-hour).”www.forbes.com