Rising Gas Prices Driving You To An Electric Car? Cost To Charge A Tesla Model 3 Vs Gas

By Brooke Crothers
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago
You will save money on “fuel” costs with an electric car. That’s certain. But how much?. Let’s start with the basics. A report from Kelly Blue Book said this:. “If you put 1,000 miles on your vehicle each month, for example, and pay 10 cents for each kilowatt-hour of electricity, this pegs your at-home EV recharging bill at $25 to $33 dollars* per month (based on the calculation of 3-4 driving miles equaling one kilowatt-hour).”

California State
CarsCNET

Tesla prices continue to climb, Model 3 now over $41,000 to start

We're a far cry away from the Tesla Model 3's admired "$35,000" price. As of Friday, Tesla has jacked up prices yet again on the Model 3 and its Model Y SUV cousin. Before any additional options or extra-cost paint colors, the Model 3 in its least expensive form now costs $41,190 after a $1,200 destination charge. The cheapest Model Y grows more expensive at $53,190 after the increases.
Springfield, ILHerald & Review

Springfield gas prices rising ahead of summer travel

As the summer travel season approaches and parts of the country deal with possible gas shortages, gas prices in central Illinois are increasing. Over the last month, the average gas price in central Illinois climbed from $2.99 to $3.19, according to Gas Buddy, which gives real-time information about gas prices across the country. In Springfield Tuesday, gas was averaging $3.15 per gallon.
Trafficstardem.com

Rising gas prices and inflation

Gas prices jumped overnight in Maryland and nationally as the ransomware hack of the 5,500-mile Colonial Pipeline resulted in fuel shortages and some panic buying across the Eastern seaboard. Gas prices in Maryland are now above $3 per gallon. They were $1.88 per gallon a year ago, according to AAA.
Carspasoroblesdailynews.com

How to Transport an Electric Car

If you’re looking to do your bit for the environment or have been converted by California’s clean fuel reward, you might be shopping for an electric car. Whether you’ve already sourced your new ride or are still in the browsing process, it’s good to know that you can broaden your horizons and look elsewhere. In this guide, we’re sharing how you can ship an electric car from out of state – meaning you have way more chance of getting a better deal on your new vehicle.
Sunbury, PADaily Item

Report: Gas prices rise as pipeline goes offline

The national gas price average jumped six cents to $2.96 this week, according to an AAA report released Monday. This week's average price in the Susquehanna Valley was $3.08. Average unleaded self-serve gasoline prices across the Valley were $3.09 in Elysburg; $3.08 in Lewisburg; $3.04 in Mifflinburg; $3.09 in Milton; $3.08 in Mount Carmel; :$3.09 in Selinsgrove; $3.09 in Shamokin; and $3.07 in Sunbury.
Eau Claire, WIPosted by
Leader-Telegram

Gas prices rise slightly in area

MADISON — Gas prices jumped seven cents a gallon in Wisconsin but less than half of that in Eau Claire over the past week, according to a new report by AAA. The average price per gallon in Wisconsin stood at $2.84 on Monday, with experts maintaining that the increase is related more to rising demand as more Americans hit the road than the impact from news over the weekend that a major pipeline shut down after a cybersecurity attack.
Washington StateWenatchee World

Gas prices rising in Washington, but similar to 2019

SPOKANE — With more than 9,500 gas stations along the East Coast out of fuel Wednesday following the cyberattack earlier this month that temporarily shut down the Colonial Pipeline, fuel supplies remain at normal levels in Washington headed into the Memorial Day travel period next week. Gas prices continue to...
Poolesville, MDpoolesvillepulse.org

Gas prices rising with summer heat

Maryland’s gas price average reached $2.84 within the first week of May, as prices are expected to jump over the next few weeks with the national average nearing $3 per gallon. In some states, prices could reach $4 a gallon in the summer. As costs drift to over a dollar more than they were a year ago, and the highest they’ve been in 18 months, Americans and Poolesville drivers alike are left wondering how it happened. To Jessica Mense, a senior, the prices can be summed up in one word: abnormal.
TrafficWSYX ABC6

Gas prices on the rise, but not because of Colonial Pipeline hack

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Colonial Pipeline, which came under cyberattack and was forced to shut down is restarting. But that hack, which affected much of the southern United States, has nothing to do with why drivers will see higher gas prices in Central Ohio. The national average for a...
Yankton, SDhubcityradio.com

Gas prices expecting to rise due to pipeline issues out east

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The shutdown of a pipeline supplying gasoline to the east coast will probably have an impact on gas prices in the northern plains. Shawn Steward with Triple “A” South Dakota says there will probably be some increases. The pipeline was shut down after their control systems were infiltrated...
TrafficGalax Gazette

Gas prices stabilize after panic-drive shortage

Virginia’s gas price average ($2.94) is up 18 cents from a week ago in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, according to AAA. Last week, gas stations in the Twin Counties and across the state ran low (or ran out) of fuel as drivers lined up to fill their tanks when the pipeline was shutdown for several days after the cybersecurity hack.
CarsAutoweek.com

Oil Pipeline Got You Freaking Out? Buy an Electric Car!

Does the recent oil pipeline hack have you freaking out and filling plastic shopping bags with gasoline? Don’t do that! Instead, consider an electric car. “But I can’t afford the $100,000 Mercedes EQS,” you say. You don’t have to buy the S-Class of EVs. I have taken the liberty of...