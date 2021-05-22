Atletico Madrid win La Liga title with victory; Real Madrid last minute heroics against Villarreal not enough
Luis Suarez departed Barcelona last summer as he wasn't in the team's plans to win La Liga, seen as a piece past his prime by manager Ronald Koeman. On Saturday, he fired his new club, Atletico Madrid, to the league title with the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Real Valladolid. Los Colchoneros needed a win to secure the title, as Real Madrid also won against Villarreal. Neither victory was set in stone, as both had to come from behind in the second half to secure three points.www.cbssports.com