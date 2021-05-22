newsbreak-logo
JOB: New West KnifeWorks Retail Sales Associate

By TownLift // Sponsored by New West KnifeWorks
Posted by 
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g4F5A_0a882F7300

Looking for a solid, year-round role with a great schedule and commission? Join New West Knifeworks & MTN MAN Toy Shop’s dynamic retail team selling USA-made sharp objects! If you like making friends while talking about knives, good food, or the great outdoors, and appreciate the beauty of finely crafted tools, this is the job for you.

Location: 625 Main Street
Job Title: Sales Team Associate
Reports to: Park City Store Manager

Compensation :
Target Wage with Commission: $25/hr and up
Base: $16/Hr

Apply: Email a resume and cover letter to jobs@newwestknifeworks.com

What makes a great New West Employee:

  • Ability to make sales
  • High level of empathy
  • Willingness to learn
  • Attention to detail
  • A passionate hobby

Essential Job Functions

  • Provide a friendly and memorable experience for all customers.
  • Make sure the shop is clean, tidy, and fit to sell high-end premium products
  • Be team-oriented
  • Have fun
  • Sell knives and products accurately
  • Ability to be prompt, on time, and energetic
  • Available to work weekends and holidays
  • Be flexible to ongoing changes inside and outside New West KnifeWorks.
  • Abide by New West KnifeWorks employee handbook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kaDIR_0a882F7300
New West KnifeWorks’ new retail space on Main Street at 625 Main.

Unlike other retailers, New West KnifeWorks and MTN MAN Toy Shop are extremely proud of our employee retention and satisfaction. Work in an extremely fun and flexible sales atmosphere with great pay and commission structure.

Because New West KnifeWorks is growing we encourage our employees to grow with us. If you have other strengths outside of your ability to sell, we would love to know and utilize them. Your talents will be immediately used alongside our national outreach.

Job Type: Seeking multiple Full Time and Part Time candidates.
Schedule: Block scheduling, 4 days on, 4 days off – great for working consistently AND enjoying summer!
Email jobs@newwestknifeworks.com with resume attached and cover letter in email body to apply.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
625
Followers
690
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Associate#Good Food#Retail Store Sales#Sales Manager#Store Manager#Park City Store#Flexible Sales Atmosphere#High End Premium Products#Location#Selling#Job Type#Outdoors#Ability#Base#Main Street#Usa Made Sharp Objects#Knives#Fun#Wage#Empathy Willingness
