JOB: New West KnifeWorks Retail Sales Associate

Looking for a solid, year-round role with a great schedule and commission? Join New West Knifeworks & MTN MAN Toy Shop’s dynamic retail team selling USA-made sharp objects! If you like making friends while talking about knives, good food, or the great outdoors, and appreciate the beauty of finely crafted tools, this is the job for you.

Location: 625 Main Street

Job Title: Sales Team Associate

Reports to: Park City Store Manager

Compensation :

Target Wage with Commission: $25/hr and up

Base: $16/Hr

Apply: Email a resume and cover letter to jobs@newwestknifeworks.com

What makes a great New West Employee:

Ability to make sales

High level of empathy

Willingness to learn

Attention to detail

A passionate hobby

Essential Job Functions

Provide a friendly and memorable experience for all customers.

Make sure the shop is clean, tidy, and fit to sell high-end premium products

Be team-oriented

Have fun

Sell knives and products accurately

Ability to be prompt, on time, and energetic

Available to work weekends and holidays

Be flexible to ongoing changes inside and outside New West KnifeWorks.

Abide by New West KnifeWorks employee handbook.

Unlike other retailers, New West KnifeWorks and MTN MAN Toy Shop are extremely proud of our employee retention and satisfaction. Work in an extremely fun and flexible sales atmosphere with great pay and commission structure.

Because New West KnifeWorks is growing we encourage our employees to grow with us. If you have other strengths outside of your ability to sell, we would love to know and utilize them. Your talents will be immediately used alongside our national outreach.

Job Type: Seeking multiple Full Time and Part Time candidates.

Schedule: Block scheduling, 4 days on, 4 days off – great for working consistently AND enjoying summer!

Email jobs@newwestknifeworks.com with resume attached and cover letter in email body to apply.

