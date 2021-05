Yakushima, Kumage District, Kagoshima 891-4408, Japan. Found in Kagoshima Prefecture, off the southern coast of Kyushu (Japan’s southernmost island), Yakushima Island National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to incredible ancient woodland, including some of Japan’s oldest cedar trees. Surrounded by winding coastline and sandy beaches, the island is a lush, vibrant landscape, teeming with life. It offers numerous hiking trails, diving opportunities, as well as canoeing and kayaking on offer. Undoubtedly, the best way to see the island of Yakushima is by walking one of the many hiking trails available; along these, you can see some of Japan's most captivating and dazzling waterfalls, as well the rare flora and fauna that is native to the island of Yakushima.