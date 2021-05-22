Western Conference Playoffs Round One: Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies

Donovan Mitchell (45) drives into the paint past Ja Morant (12)

It is now official, the Utah Jazz will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in round one of the Western Conference Playoffs.

After finishing the regular season 52-20, the Utah Jazz will be looking to win 16-more games en route to the Larry O'Brien Trophy. The first opponent for Utah was made official last night as the Memphis Grizzlies took down the Golden State Warriors in the final play-in game.

Along with the Jazz opponent being made official, the game times for the first four games of the playoffs were also locked down by the NBA.

The first round of the Playoffs will be scheduled as follows:

(Game 1) Sunday May 23, 2021 at 7:30pm MST: Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz (TNT)

(Game 2) Wednesday May 26, 2021 at 8:00pm MST: Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz (TNT)

(Game 3) Saturday May 29, 2021 at 7:30pm MST: Utah Jazz @ Memphis Grizzlies (ESPN)

(Game 4) Monday May 31, 2021 at 7:30pm MST: Utah Jazz @ Memphis Grizzlies (TNT)

(Game 5) Wednesday June 2, 2021 at TBD: Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz (N.A.)

(Game 6) Friday June 4, 2021 at TBD: Utah Jazz @ Memphis Grizzlies (N.A.)

(Game 7) Sunday June 6, 2021 at TBD: Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz (N.A.)

Fun Facts:

The Jazz will wear a rotation of their Association and City Uniforms during round one of the Western Conference Playoffs. During games one, three, and four, the Jazz will don their home-whites. In game two, they will showcase their black and gradient jerseys. If the series extends past game four, the Jazz will wear their white jerseys in game six, and their black and gradient uniforms in games five and seven.

The Jazz were 3-0 against the Memphis Grizzlies this season, with their largest margin of victory being 16 points, and their smallest margin of victory being 3 points.

It was announced that 13,000 fans will be allowed inside of Vivint Smart Home Arena for the NBA Playoffs. Masks are still required, but the stadium capacity will be at just under 72%. Tickets are on sale now and can be found here.

Donovan Mitchell's ankle injury was re-evaluated and he is likely to be listed as probable to play in game one against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Quin Snyder, Rudy Gobert, Jordan Clarkson, and Joe Ingles are all finalists for NBA Awards. Read more about their potential awards here.

The Utah Jazz Scholarship recipients were surprised on Wednesday afternoon with video calls from Jazz players. Read more about it here.

The Utah Jazz finished the season with a 52-20 record, and obtained the number one overall seed. They take on the eighth seed Memphis Grizzlies in round one and will have home court advantage throughout the entirety of the NBA Playoffs.

Donovan Mitchell (right ankle sprain) is likely to be listed as 'Probable' for the Jazz in round one of the Western Conference Playoffs. He is currently the only player on the Jazz injury report.

Sean McDermott (foot) is the only Grizzlies player on their injury report, and as of Saturday morning, he is listed as 'out' against the Jazz.

How to Consume:

The (1) Utah Jazz begin postseason play as they will take on the (8) Memphis Grizzlies in game one of the Western Conference Playoffs at 7:30 pm MST. Jazz fans can watch the game on TNT, and can also tune into the game on 97.5FM or 1280AM.

Rudy Gobert (27) blocks a shot by Dillon Brooks (24)

