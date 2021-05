PRESS RELEASE— On Wednesday, May 12, 2021 escaped inmate Drew Davis Paul was taken into custody at the Travel Plaza in Rose City around 8:30 A.M. without incident. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Vidor Police Department, the Orange County Precinct 4 Constables Office, the Rose City Marshall’s Office, and Texas Department of Corrections (TDC). TDC provided K-9 and mounted units during the search and maintaining a perimeter. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office also provided air support during the search. Local agencies responded to the area after receiving a tip by a citizen who had observed the escapee walking near the interstate.