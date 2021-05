(Radio Iowa) – Iowans with a private pool or hot tub who have leftover chlorine disinfectant from last year are lucky. One-and-a-half MILLION pounds of chlorine was destroyed in an explosion last fall at a plant in Louisiana and Iowa Parks and Recreation Association C-E-O Steven Jordison says that has caused the price of chlorine tablets to spike this year. “I think that the realization is that because pools are now opening up for the spring, summer and fall season, reality has now set in from the incident tha that happened last fall,” Jordison says.