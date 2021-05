The Royal Family reportedly has had it up to HERE with Prince Harry trashing them publicly, and they think he’s not acting like a prince, so he shouldn’t have that title. Royal aides are angry Harry’s been lashing out, most recently at his dad … this according to Daily Mail sources. The report came out after Harry went on Dax Shepard’s podcast and said his dad caused him great pain and suffering. He does go on to say Prince Charles endured the same trauma because it’s “genetic” in the Royal Family, but vowed he would break that cycle with his own kids.