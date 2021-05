One member of the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant cast is in the midst of a very serious legal matter. According to Ashley's Reality Roundup, Kiaya Elliott was arrested on March 25 in Virginia and charged with three separate counts — one count of pointing/brandishing a firearm and two counts of Class 1 assault/battery (the latter two charges were filed by two different people). The publication noted that all three of those charges are being classified as misdemeanors.