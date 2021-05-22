newsbreak-logo
LFC Release Disappointing Nike 21/22 Home 'Keeper Kit

By Matthew Woods
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago
On Thursday, Liverpool released their home kit for the 2021/2022 season to a mixed reaction on social media.

They also have made available the goalkeeper kit as well.

After a few seasons sporting a black kit in net, Alisson Becker will look to bring more clean sheets (and goals) to this Liverpool side in a green kit for the upcoming season.

The kit features the same color and design as fellow Nike club Chelsea. A mock neck and checkered pattern on the front of the kit round it off.

The kit is only available in the "Stadium" version; a replica to what the goalkeepers will wear, unlike other kits released by Nike.

Some Liverpool supporters took to Twitter to show their displeasure with the new goalkeeper kit. One even said that it looks like that came straight out of the popular video game, Minecraft.

Overall, it's just a cheap looking generic kit. Nike seem to be sticking with their template base when it comes to goalkeeper kits, and giving small differentiating details to the kits worn by the rest of the team.

It is unbelievable how much lack of creativity are put into some of the kits nowadays, especially keeper kits. This is a let down by Nike, hopefully they ditch the cookie-cutter designs soon and give fans kits that differentiate from other clubs.

