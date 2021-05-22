newsbreak-logo
Brentford break Bournemouth hearts as they battle back to book Wembley play-off final spot after Marcus Forss came off the bench to score decisive late strike against 10-men Cherries and seal 3-2 aggregate win

By Daily Mail
Cover picture for the articleBrentford battled back from a nightmare start to overcome Bournemouth and book their play-off final spot at Wembley. Arnaut Danjuma had given Bournemouth the lead in the fifth minute after some suicidal defending from Brentford allowed the winger to latch on to a clearance from their own corner and sprint unchallenged to the other end of the pitch before slotting past David Raya.

