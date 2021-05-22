UFC Vegas 27 loses lightweight bout in final hours

On Saturday, barring something unforeseen, either Charles Oliveira or Michael Chandler will become the 11th man to wear the Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight belt. Oliveira vs. Chandler for UFC lightweight gold would have sounded like a ridiculous fever dream just two or three years ago. At that time, the mercurial “Do Bronx” was already the greatest submission artist in the history of the division, but his history of in-fight lapses, blown weight cuts and suspect striking defense meant that few saw him as a future title contender. Meanwhile, “Iron Mike” was Bellator MMA’s most dominant champion and greatest homegrown star, and seemed highly unlikely ever to jump ship. However far-fetched it may have seemed a few years ago these two unlikely but highly deserving greats are about to duke it out at UFC 262 this Saturday for supremacy over perhaps the deepest, most competitive division in all of mixed martial arts.