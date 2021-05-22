newsbreak-logo
UFC Vegas 27 loses lightweight bout in final hours

By Dan Hiergesell
MMAmania.com
 3 days ago

A lightweight scrap between Yancy Medeiros and Damir Hadzovic has been removed from the UFC Vegas 27 card later tonight (Sat., May 22, 2021) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, per a recent report by MMA Fighting. There are no additional details at this time...

www.mmamania.com
