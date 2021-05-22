newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Owners plan to rebuild Iowa grain elevator after explosion

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON, Iowa (AP) — A dust explosion at a central Iowa grain elevator earlier this month should not affect storage capacity or operations during this fall’s harvest, the company said.

Landus Cooperative grain elevator in Jefferson said in a news release that it expects grain receiving and corn drying to resume at the site by the fall harvest, the Des Moines Register reported. The company said storage capacity will be “sufficient to meet farmer expectations.”

Jefferson Police Chief Mark Clouse said the May 14 explosion did “catastrophic” damage to the elevator, nearby concrete storage bins and catwalks connecting the structures. It blew the tops off of at least four of the six storage bins, toppled walls and caused the catwalks to collapse. No injuries were reported.

“We are now forging ahead with the planning to rebuild our Jefferson location to be bigger and better than before,” Landus President Matt Carstens said in the release.

Ten people work at the grain elevator, which also holds crop protection products and seed, said spokesperson Kerrey Kerr-Enskat.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

464K+
Followers
234K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Jefferson, IA
Jefferson, IA
Crime & Safety
Jefferson, IA
Business
Jefferson, IA
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grain Elevator#Dust Explosion#Storage Capacity#Ap#Landus Cooperative#The Des Moines Register#Jefferson Police#Concrete#Collapse#Toppled Walls#Farmer Expectations#Fall#Company#Tops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

West Virginia governor says back-to-work bonus may be $500

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia would pay unemployed people a $500 sign-up bonus for returning to work under a plan expected to be finalized soon. The bonus would be half of what Republican Gov. Jim Justice initially suggested could be offered to workers. He said earlier in May that the bonus would be $1,000, which would require the employer to pay half and the state to cover the rest.
Iowa Statewho13.com

Evacuation Order Still in Place After Fiery Iowa Train Derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Iowa StateWOWT

Dust explosion causes property damage at Iowa grain elevator

JEFFERSON, Iowa (AP) - A dust explosion at a central Iowa grain elevator on Friday caused property damage but no injuries. Landus Cooperative said in a statement on its website that the explosion at its Jefferson grain elevator happened around 8 a.m. The statement said no one was injured and all employees were located.
Iowa StateKETV.com

Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town

A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa has sent thick black smoke billowing into the air, prompting authorities to evacuate part of a small, nearby town. The derailment happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on the southwest edge of Sibley, which is a town of about 3,000 people roughly 200 miles northwest of Des Moines.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations

An Iowa farmer is leading a nationwide class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers of a commonly used weed killer linked to Parkinson’s disease. It is one of a spate of class-action claims filed in just the past two weeks against the makers and distributors of Paraquat, a herbicide banned by China and many other nations but […] The post Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say no one was seriously injured when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa. The accident happened early Monday morning on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road before a tow truck pulled it upright.
Iowa Statewfxb.com

Train Derailment in Iowa Causes Evacuations for Nearby Homes

A train derailment which resulted in a fire caused evacuations in parts of Iowa yesterday. According to Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver, the impacted cars were carrying hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide and asphalt. The derailment happened around 2 p.m. in Sibley and involved 47 cars. The crew was not injured. Evacuation orders remain in place and the Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District is operating on a late start schedule today.
Jefferson, IAgreenecountynewsonline.com

Heartland Bank breaks ground in Jefferson

Heartland Bank broke ground May 12 on its new 4,600-square foot office building in the 1700 block of N. Elm St in Jefferson. Heartland Bank opened on the northeast corner of Jefferson’s downtown square in February 2020. There are now five fulltime employees there, led by Scott Weber, business development officer.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Men charged in Iowa triple homicide seek separate trials

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has ruled that three men charged in the shooting death of three Des Moines teens will be tried together. Emmanuel Totaye Jr., Daishawn Gills and Leontreal Jones had all filed motions seeking separate first-degree murder trials in the January 2020 deaths of brothers Devonte Swanks and Malachi Swanks and a friend, Thayne Wright.
Iowa StateMiddletown Press

Authorities respond to grain elevator blast in central Iowa

JEFFERSON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say they're responding to an explosion at a grain elevator in central Iowa. The Green County Sheriff confirmed the blast at Landus Cooperative in Jefferson around 8 a.m. Friday, according to Des Moines television station KCCI.