Defending Nascar champion Chase Elliott covered the field during a rain-soaked debut at the Circuit of America’s track to win Sunday’s Cup Series Texas Grand Prix. It was the 268th win for Hendrick Motorsports, tying Petty Enterprises for the most in Cup Series history. It was also the 800th Cup in for Chevrolet. The debut event ran 54 of the 68 laps due to the rain in the first Cup Series race ever at the course in Austin, Texas. The track was constructed to host Formula One races.