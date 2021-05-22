newsbreak-logo
Celebrities

J. Cole Celebrates No. 1 Album ‘The Off-Season’

Rap-Up
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ. Cole has the No. 1 album in the country. The Off-Season will debut in the top spot on next week’s Billboard 200. While final numbers have yet to be announced by Billboard, the 12-track project is expected to move over 288,000 equivalent album units in its opening week. The...

www.rap-up.com
Stephen Curry
J Cole
Musichypebeast.com

Migos Debuts New 'Culture III' Single "Straightenin"

Migos has released their newest Culture III single, “Straightenin.”. Clocking in at XX minutes, the new track marks the third release from their highly-anticipated album following “Need It” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again from March 2020 and “Give No Fxk” with Young Thug and Travis Scott from February 2020. The long gap between releases can partly be attributed to COVID-19; Quavo first announced in October 2018 that Culture III will drop “at the top of 2019,” followed by Offset revealing in March 2019 that it will release in 2020. By December of that year, however, Quavo explained on the Kevin Durant-co-hosted podcast The ETCs that they had to delay many things due to the pandemic. “Right now, we just waiting on Culture III. We done with the album,” he said. “We just waiting on 2021, man, so everything can crank up. We don’t wanna drop it right now.”
Basketball2dopeboyz.com

J. Cole Laces LA Leakers Freestyle Ahead of ‘The Off-Season’

With The Off-Season finally arriving Friday, J. Cole is in full blown promo mode. Kicking things off with an “Interlude” and following it up with the Applying Pressure documentary, the SLAM cover star and future Rwanda Patriot (a team in the newly-formed Basketball Africa League) keeps things in motion by taking part in the LA Leakers’ ongoing freestyle series.
MusicHipHopDX.com

J. Cole Freestyles Over Souls Of Mischief & Mike Jones Classics Ahead Of 'The Off-Season'

J. Cole couldn’t have scripted a better rollout heading into his sixth studio album The Off-Season. Before jetting to Africa to moonlight as a professional basketball player, Cole stopped by The LA Leakers for a fiery freestyle, which released on Wednesday (May 12), and finds him rhyming over Souls of Mischief’s “93 Til Infinity” and Mike Jones classic “Still Tippin.”
CelebritiesThe Ringer

Cole Cuchna From ‘Dissect’ on J. Cole’s ‘The Off-Season.’ Plus: Saweetie.

This week, Charles Holmes and Cole Cuchna of the podcast Dissect analyze J. Cole’s latest album (0:00) before getting into some hot takes (20:00). Then, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor checks in to break down J. Cole’s professional basketball debut (33:20). Later, the Icy Girl Saweetie joins to chat with Charles about her upcoming debut album, Pretty Bitch Music (45:40), her various food concoctions (50:20), and more.
Musicstupiddope.com

J. Cole Shares His Process in Applying Pressure: Off-Season Documentary

One of the few, J. Cole has soared as an artist, and done a great job supporting the artists on his Dreamville label. His is geared up to release his 6th studio album Applying Pressure, and to document the sentiments imparted on the forthcoming work, he has teamed with Scott Lazer for Applying Pressure: The Off-Season Documentary.
hotnewhiphop.com

J. Cole Reveals "The Off-Season" Tracklist & Producers

It's time. J. Cole's The Off-Season arrives at midnight, heralded by an incendiary L.A. Leakers freestyles and a pair of pre-release singles. Hours ahead of the big release, Cole took to Instagram to unveil the official tracklist, which features twelve tracks and (unsurprisingly) no features. At least none that we know of, though it wouldn't be surprising to see Cole carry on the tradition in that regard.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Fans Retread Noname & J. Cole Debate In Response To Lyrics From "The Off-Season"

Noname is trending on Twitter, Friday, following the release of J. Cole's new album, The Off-Season, which has caused many fans to revisit the debate between the two rappers in 2020. After the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Noname criticized rappers who were staying silent, and J. Cole seemed to take offense when he released “Snow On Tha Bluff."
CelebritiesComplex

J. Cole’s Radio Freestyles, Ranked

J. Cole never stopped working, even when he stepped out of the constant spotlight. In his new documentary, Applying Pressure: The Off-Season, the Carolina rapper revealed that he spent some of his time away from the public eye to refine his skills behind the mic. “I put myself through drills,” he explained. “I really tried to work on my craft to reach new heights and push myself. That’s why I called it The Off-Season.”
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

J. Cole's "The Off-Season" Is Here: Fans React To 21 Savage's Verse, & More

J. Cole's long-awaited album, The Off-Season, has finally arrived and fans have had a lot to say about the 12-track project on social media. Thus far, HotNewHipHop readers are loving Cole's KOD follow-up. On HNHH, the album has an 89% positive rating from fans with comments declaring Friday to be Cole's day, despite another highly-anticipated release from Nicki Minaj.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

J. Cole Shares New “Amari” Video: Watch

J. Cole has shared a new video for “Amari,” from his recently released album The Off-Season. The clip was directed by Mez for Heirs and features Cole rapping in front of a Dreamville helicopter, a wall of platinum records, a fire, and more. “Hold on to your inner child,” reads a message at the end. Check it out below.
NBABleacher Report

J. Cole Name-Drops Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, More in 'The Off-Season'

Rapper J. Cole shouted out several NBA players, including the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, on his new album, "The Off-Season," released Friday. Dijo Songco of ClutchPoints noted the other NBA stars mentioned on the 12-song album included the Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant, Portland...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

J. Cole Drops "a m a r i" Music Video

It's been three years since J. Cole won over many of his naysayers with the release of K.O.D which was later followed by a rather impressive feature run. While Cole's released a few singles since then, fans have been anticipating The Off-Season. On Friday, it arrived in its entirety, just days before Cole made his pro basketball debut in the BAL. The rapper returned this morning with the official visuals to one of the highlights from the project, "a m a r i." The rapper performs his verses in front of various backdrops including his former dorm room which is decorated with his plaques.
Celebritiesrnbcincy.com

J. Cole Drops ‘a m a r i’ Video As ‘The Off-Season’ Heads For No. 1 On The Billboard 200

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. J. Cole may have had the best album rollout in recent memory. The Dreamville rapper went the traditional route by announcing a brand new album in The Off-Season, delivering a tease single in “interlude” and then shifted everything into hyperdrive. There was the radio freestyle where he boldly proclaimed himself the “hardest sh* out of the South since slavery.” Then the album dropped and is already on pace to have all 12 songs debut in the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, not to mention Cole earning his sixth straight No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

J. Cole Thanks Fans From Rwanda + Explains 'The Off-Season' Meaning

Even as a Hip Hop “elder,” J. Cole pushed himself in 2021. As his sixth studio album The Off-Season shut down Spotify on May 14, the 36-year-old J. Cole suited up with professional club Rwanda Patriots of the Basketball African League to fulfill a lifelong dream. According to Hits Daily...