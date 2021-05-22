J. Cole Celebrates No. 1 Album ‘The Off-Season’

Migos has released their newest Culture III single, “Straightenin.”. Clocking in at XX minutes, the new track marks the third release from their highly-anticipated album following “Need It” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again from March 2020 and “Give No Fxk” with Young Thug and Travis Scott from February 2020. The long gap between releases can partly be attributed to COVID-19; Quavo first announced in October 2018 that Culture III will drop “at the top of 2019,” followed by Offset revealing in March 2019 that it will release in 2020. By December of that year, however, Quavo explained on the Kevin Durant-co-hosted podcast The ETCs that they had to delay many things due to the pandemic. “Right now, we just waiting on Culture III. We done with the album,” he said. “We just waiting on 2021, man, so everything can crank up. We don’t wanna drop it right now.”