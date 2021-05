Meghan McCain may be the only conservative host on The View, but that doesn't mean the White House wants her help in convincing Republicans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It was reported that the talk show host reached out to the White House to offer her help in their campaign to get people vaccinated — and she didn't receive a response. McCain, 36, personally reached out to President Joe Biden's administration and said she and her brother, Jimmy McCain, could get vaccinated on live television, according to a report.