This sleek, simple appliance from Hotel Chocolat will help you make perfect hot chocolate everytime – truly velvety

When it comes to the task of whipping up a tasty, non-traditional dessert dish, it can oftentimes be a little hard to think of something unique. Cookies and cakes are great, but they're totally a "been there, done that." A plus of Instant Jell-O Pudding pie is that it makes you feel like a world-class chef, but it requires little to no prep and barely any cook time. Keep in mind that the overall prep time of this recipe includes the time the chocolate pudding is chilling in the fridge. And depending on the brand of crust you select for this dessert, the cook time may vary. However, it's as simple as popping the crust into the oven, and just waiting for it to be done. Sounds easy enough, right?