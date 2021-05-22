newsbreak-logo
Pundit Arena Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 390

By Darragh Murphy
punditarena.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to day 390 of the Pundit Arena Daily Sports Quiz Challenge. Each day in the Pundit Arena Daily Sports quiz, we give you 20 questions and 20 clues, similar to a crossword, and you have to guess the answers before the time runs out. So, for example, if the...

punditarena.com
NFLStanly News & Press

SPORTS QUIZ By Ryan A. Berenz

1. Name the rookie pitcher who won his first four starts — including a no-hitter on May 5, 1962 — for the Los Angeles Angels. 2. Evonne Goolagong, a seven-time women’s singles Grand Slam tennis tournament winner from 1971-80, hailed from what country?. 3. What Austrian driver posthumously won the...
Basketballgivemesport.com

Daily Digest: WNBA season opener to be shown live on Sky Sports

In today’s news: Ebony Salmon moves to the NWSL, Sky Sports to broadcast WNBA this season and Liverpool reappoint former manager. Sky Sports have announced that they’ll broadcast the WNBA’s season opener between New York Liberty and Indiana Fever. In total, 17 games will be shown across the landmark 25th...
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Sports quiz of the week: goalkeeper goals, golf records and an F1 great

Alisson became the sixth goalkeeper to score in the Premier League when he found the net against West Brom. What made his goal different from the others?. The F1 season makes its way to Monaco this weekend. William Grover-Williams won the first Monaco Grand Prix in 1929. Why did he compete under the name “W Williams”?
High SchoolCorvallis Gazette-Times

High school sports: Moving indoors presents a new set of challenges

Competition for high school sports usually held during the winter in Oregon begins this week, bringing its own set of pandemic-related challenges as the games, matches and meets move indoors. The goal is to cram as many events into a truncated six-week season as possible while keeping everyone safe, and...
Premier Leaguethesportsman.com

The Sportsman's Weekly Quiz: How Much Attention Did You Pay Sport This Week?

Another week is over and as we edge towards summer the football season is coming to an end. We watched Leicester City win the FA Cup for the very first time, saw Barcelona crowned champions of Europe in the women's game, while the thrills and spills of the final day of the Premier League season awaits us on Sunday. It may not seem like it with the weather, but summer is on its way which means all attention begins to turn to the French Open, Wimbledon, Euro 2020 and the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Sportssaratogafalcon.org

Athletes find challenges and benefits in participating in multiple sports

Sophomore Lisa Fung stepped onto the volleyball court for her team’s last game of the season against Wilcox. Fung was playing outside, a position that she was unfamiliar with. After shaking off the initial nervousness of playing her new position, she aggressively approached a set from her teammate and spiked it past the net, winning the point.
Cambridge, MAregionsports.com

THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: 5/14

1874 – McGill University and Harvard played a football game in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It is the first college football game to charge admission. 1904 – The Olympics open in St. Louis. It is the first time the games are held in the USA. 1913 – Washington Senators pitcher Walter Johnson’s...
NFLYardbarker

The '100 or more touchdowns' quiz

It's been more than a decade since we last saw Terrell Owens on an NFL field. Don't tell that to him though. Now 47 years of age, the always outspoken T.O. had this to say on a recent podcast, "There is no doubt I could play the game. Could I join right now and play 60-75 snaps off the rip? Absolutely not. I would obviously have to get myself in shape. But if you think about third-down situations and you think about red zone, that’s 20-30 yards (of the field) at the most. You can’t say that I wouldn’t be able to contribute in some way, shape, form, or fashion." It may sound outlandish, but if Tim Tebow can make an NFL comeback as a tight end, why can't Owens try to do the same?
UEFAfearthewall.com

The Daily Bee: It’s Cup Final Day!

Hopefully your excitement is building for the DFB-Pokal final later today. The Olympiastadion is looking good (or as good as it can look without fans). If Borussia Dortmund win later today, this would only be the second time I’ve seen one of my teams (not including national teams) lift a major trophy. The first time was BVB’s last DFB-Pokal victory! Very exciting.
Premier Leaguechelseafc.com

Pre-match quiz: Last day of the Premier League season

For the second year running we end our Premier League campaign against Midlands opposition knowing a win will guarantee a top-four finish. How well do you remember what happened in the same situation last season?. We travel to Birmingham on Sunday to bring down the curtain on the 2020/21 Premier...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Premier League predictions 2020-21: How accurate were the BBC Sport pundits?

For BBC pundits, making pre-season Premier League predictions is a perilous pursuit, as this weekend demonstrated. As Sunday's final day played out, with 15 minutes of the season to go, Leicester were leading Tottenham. If the score at King Power Stadium had stayed the same then none of the pundits would have correctly picked all four teams who finished in the top four.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Southampton: BT Sport pundit tips Saints player for England Euros squad

BT Sport pundit and former Southampton manager Glenn Hoddle has tipped striker Danny Ings to make the England squad for this summer’s European Championships. Assessing England’s options for the upcoming tournament with fellow BT pundits Joe Cole and Rio Ferdinand on Between the Lines, Hoddle had Ings as one of the 26 players that he would choose right now.
Premier Leaguemanutd.com

Mata's take on final-day win

Juan Mata says Sunday's victory over Wolves was the perfect preparation for Wednesday night's Europa League final and our matchwinner also took time to praise Manchester United's impressive youngsters on a pleasing day for the Reds. — Mata's penalty in first-half injury-time proved to the decisive moment of the match after Anthony Elanga had put the Reds ahead.
Golfchatsports.com

Daily Fantasy Golf Course Primer: Charles Schwab Challenge

After a historic PGA Championship, we head back to Texas to a course with plenty of history itself in Colonial Country Club. Despite a series of recent name changes before landing on the Charles Schwab sponsorship, no event has been played at the same course for longer. Normally the week after a major championship sees a step down in field strength, but with the condensed 2020-21 schedule fitting we’ll see a solid group take on the iconic Colonial Country Club this week.
MLBusaonlinesportsbooks.com

Daily Sports Betting Preview 5/18/21: NHL, NBA, MLB

LAS VEGAS – It’s a good day to be a sports fan. Multiple leagues have a slate of games today as we’ll dive into a game in the NHL, NBA and MLB on today’s Daily Sports Betting Preview. We’ll touch on game two of the Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota...
Premier LeagueSkySports

Premier League team of the season: The Sky Sports pundits make their selections

As an unforgettable Premier League season comes to a close, we asked a selection of Sky Sports pundits to name their best XI from the top flight... "At right-back I've gone for Vladimir Coufal, I love him. He plays week in, week out, has been brilliant and typifies West Ham's season. In midfield I've gone for N'Golo Kante, who since Thomas Tuchel has come in has been as good as any player in the league - some of his Champions League performances have been outrageous!
MLSGwinnett Daily Post

Goal-challenged Crew face NYCFC at Red Bull Arena

New York City FC tries to extend their unbeaten streak to five matches Saturday when they host the struggling Columbus Crew at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. Following a season-opening loss to D.C. United, NYCFC (2-1-2, 8 points) won twice followed by back-to-back 1-1 ties vs. Orlando City and Toronto FC.