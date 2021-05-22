Here are this year’s ‘Terrific 20’ of State Senate District 20

COVID-19 related federal legislation and administrative actions have provided an unprecedented amount of federal funding for the District of Columbia. The American Rescue Plan Act alone—the latest in a series of federal legislative initiatives—is delivering the District $2.2 billion in operating expenditure support, $107 million for COVID-19 related capital expenditures, $386 million for public schools, and an additional $21 million for COVID-19 testing at schools, all of which must be spent by December 31, 2024.[1] When combined, this $2.8 billion federal direct support for spending that could have otherwise been paid for by District taxpayers is equivalent to 39 percent of the projected general fund revenue for fiscal year 2022,[2] or approximately nine percent of annual gross revenue the District is expecting to collect over the next three fiscal years during which the funds must be spent.[3]