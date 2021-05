’90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life’ Spoilers reveal that Big Ed Brown and new girlfriend Liz have hit the skids in their relationship. Ed was venting to his Mom about it, who simply told him that if Liz loved him, she would be with him. While that’s a valid argument, we all have to admit that Liz has every right to be more reserved when it comes to ED, because she has a daughter and she’s been through not just one, but two divorces, in spite of her being in her early 20’s.