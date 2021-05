Welcome to the first edition of the BCTV Daily Dispatch, where we look back on what is catching everyone's attention on the television, cable, and streaming side of things in the past 24 hours (a good sign of support from Prodigal Son fans out there). And just in case you might've missed some articles over the past day or so, we've hand-curated a few posts that are also worth your time. From there, we take a deep dive into TV history to see what's going on- and then we wrap things up with a "Random Thought" that should make Friday the 13th: The Series fans smile (along with a chance to sign up for our newsletter).