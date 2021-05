Limerick remain without a win in 2021, after a four-point defeat at Walsh Park. Waterford edged the contest, in a repeat of the 2020 All-Ireland final. After Limerick dominated the rivalry in recent years, the Déise were keen that the Treaty would not have it all their own way on Suir-side. Limerick played the majority of the contest with 14 men after Seamus Flanagan's first-half red card.