Katie Taylor gives update on possibility of fighting professionally in Ireland

What are your memories of your fight with Natasha Jonas at the London Olympics in 2012?. Katie Taylor – I can’t really remember too much of the fight, to be quite honest. The fights themselves are always a bit of a blur but I do remember the atmosphere and putting my Olympic gear on before the fight and thinking ‘ohh gosh, this actually happening, my childhood dream has come to pass here’. Seeing Team Ireland, the Olympic rings, the shorts and the vest I was wearing was such a proud moment for me. Then boxing in front of 10,000 Irish people was unbelievable. After the fight I met up with my family who are all over supporting me, I just had a bit of food with them and then went back to the Olympic village to focus on the next fight. I can’t really remember too much other than the atmosphere, it was a pinch me moment, ‘this is actually happening and I’m boxing for my country in the Olympic Games here, my childhood dream come to pass’.