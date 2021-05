Roy Keane has urged Manchester United to sign Harry Kane and Jack Grealish to lift Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side towards title contention.The Red Devils are in position to finish runners-up to Manchester City in this season’s Premier League, with Pep Guardiola’s side 13 points ahead.To narrow that gap next season, Keane believes United must sign “two or three players” and that the priority must be a “world-class striker, another midfielder and possibly a centre-half”.“The two players who I’ve thought about over the last few weeks who I feel would be brilliant for Man Utd are Harry Kane up front...